HCwomenBasketball.jpg
Buy Now
Laura Beahm

OMAHA — College of St. Mary completed a season sweep of the Hastings College women's basketball team Saturday. 

After surrendering an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Flames (5-13, 2-10) held off the Broncos down the stretch to pick up their second league win — both have come against Hastings — by a three-point edge. 

0
0
0
0
0