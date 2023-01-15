OMAHA — College of St. Mary completed a season sweep of the Hastings College women's basketball team Saturday.
After surrendering an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Flames (5-13, 2-10) held off the Broncos down the stretch to pick up their second league win — both have come against Hastings — by a three-point edge.
Allison Schubert hit a jumper with 36 seconds left to give CSM its final lead, Madelyn Turner and Kenzi Holt sealed the victory by combining for 4-of-6 free throws.
Schubert scored her game-high 13 points off the bench. Holt and Turner chipped in 11 apiece. Clare Lewandowski added 12 points.
The Broncos (8-10, 4-8) dropped their fourth straight since coming back from the holiday break.
They climbed out a six-point hole in the first quarter to lead on a pair of free throws by Alyssa Baker early in the second.
After Holt hit a 3-pointer to swing the lead back to the Flames midway through the frame, HC rattled off eight straight points — six on free throws — and held the game's only double-digit lead with a minute before half.
CSM tied the game again three minutes into the third quarter on the way to outscoring the Broncos 18-8 in the stanza.
The Flames went up by nine with 20 seconds gone in the fourth before Hastings scored 15 of the game's next 17 points.
The Broncos, though, couldn't sustain the momentum. A turnover with 28 seconds left helped St. Mary extend the lead to three at the line.
Katharine Hamburger led the Broncos with 13 points. Allie Bauer had 11 and Alyssa Baker 10. Five other players contributed to the scoring.
HC (8-10, 4-8).................15 19 8 21 — 63
CSM (5-13, 2-10)...............18 12 18 18 — 66
Alyssa Baker 2-7 6-7 10, Mariyah Avila 1-7 3-4 5, Allie Bauer 5-16 0-0 11, Katharine Hamburger 5-11 2-2 13, Kiernan Paulk 0-4 6-6 6, Alexis Folkers 0-0 0-0 0, Carley Leners 2-3 1-2 5, Miriam Miller 1-5 3-6 6, Dawson Knode 2-2 3-4 7, Asia Tyler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-55 24-31 63.
Allisa Schubert 2-3 1-2 6, Bailey White 1-5 2-4 4, Clare Lewandowski 5-9 2-3 12, Madelyn Turner 3-6 5-5 11, Kenzi Holt 3-10 3-6 11, Kaylin Garza 2-11 1-2 5, Allison Schubert 5-9 0-0 013, Jeanie Hundal 0-0 0-0 0, Sienna Hundal 0-0 0-0 0, Madelyn Gaughen 2-3 0-0 4. Totals: 23-56 14-22 66.
Three-point goals—HC 3-20 (Baker 0-2, Avila 0-2, Bauer 1-6, Hamburger 1-5, Paulk 0-1, Miller 1-4); CSM 6-21 (Aa. Schubert 1-1, White 0-3, Lewandowski 0-1, Holt 2-6, Garza 0-05, An. Schubert 3-5). Rebounds—HC 37 (Paulk 8); CSM 36 (Turner 7). Turnovers—HC 15; CSM 17.