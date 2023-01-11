The ball made three full revolutions around the orange cylinder. The buzzer had sounded, backboard illuminated red, edges of seats bracing the extra weight.
When Dawson Knode's 8-foot jumper dropped through the twine, like a roulette pill succumbing to the wheel, the game headed for double overtime seemed like Hastings College's to lose.
Playing witness to another classic between Hastings and Morningside, Lynn Farrell Arena was awake on a GPAC Wednesday.
Hastings tied the game with 2.9 seconds left in regulation to force extra time, reminiscent of a Jan. 29, 2020, game — the Broncos' last to go into OT — also against Morningside.
Knode was, for the moment, the hero who kept the Broncos in the fight.
They trailed for nearly 30 of the first 32 minutes of the game.
They trailed by three with 12 seconds left in the first overtime.
Hastings survived all of it. Then Morningside finally dealt the big blow.
The Mustangs (11-6, 6-5) scored seven points in a row to open the second OT en route to an 87-79 victory in front of an estimated 1,100 on Wednesday.
"That was kind of the final punch," HC coach Jina Douglas said of the run.
Morningside's first two baskets in double OT were the result offensive rebounds, returning the favor for how the Broncos extended the game from the first extra period.
"It's just kind of disheartening," Douglas continued. "You get a stop, you give up a long rebound and they score on both of them."
In both instances, it was Olivia Larsen who both grabbed the o-board and converted the second chance bucket. She finished with seven points but was hardly the biggest thorn in Hastings' side.
Fifth-year senior Sophia Peppers, exercising the extra year awarded because of the COVID-19 pandemic, scored 29 points after halftime for the Mustangs. She produced the game-high with 31 and added 17 rebounds.
Peppers scored nine of MU's 19 in the second overtime, including the last six on free throws.
"Their stud was a stud. That's what it comes down to," Douglas said.
The coach had a glimmer of hope Peppers' inconsistencies this season would continue against her Broncos on Wednesday. They appeared to when Peppers was 1-for-8 at halftime with only two points.
She scored 18 between the third and fourth quarters.
"We just had a hard time matching up with her," Douglas said.
Morningside coach Jamie Sale said he's "been really on" Peppers about getting back to her previous form as a first team All-GPAC selection and second team All-American.
"She's been good but not great," said Sale, whose team won its seventh game in its last eight.
"If we do anything in the second half of the year, she's going to have to play great. Tonight, in the second half, she definitely did."
Peppers hit the first of three Morningside 3-pointers in the second OT. Alexis Spier and Ella Wragge followed with treys on consecutive possessions to put the game out of reach.
The Broncos (8-9, 4-7) overcame an eight-point deficit in the second half to eventually take a lead with a 9-3 run to begin the fourth quarter.
Kiernan Paulk had seven of her 16 in the last of regulation, including the game-tying bucket that put five more minutes on the clock.
Paulk was at the free throw line at the end of the first OT with a chance to close the Broncos' gap to one point. Though inadvertently, she did one better. Her second free throw clanked off the back iron and was corralled by Miriam Miller.
In a scramble, Allie Bauer was too strong with a layup. Knode scooped up the miss and beat the buzzer.
With missed free throws and turnovers down the stretch, Sale said Morningside "kind of gave Hastings some confidence, and they took off with it and did a really good job."
Alexis Spier chipped in 19 points and McKenna Sims added 13 for Morningside.
Bauer hit five 3-pointers and led four Broncos in double figures with 18 points. Knode and Mariyah Avila each finished with 11. Miller grabbed 12 rebounds.
"It stinks to play that hard and go to double overtime and still lose," said Douglas, whose teams travels to College of St. Mary on Saturday.
"I'm worried about the carry over of being tired and exhausted and that we're not gonna be ready to go. It's a tough loss for sure and for a lot of reasons, but hopefully we'll bounce back."
MU (11-6, 6-5)..............17 13 17 13 8 19 — 87
HC (8-9, 4-7)................14 11 19 16 8 11 — 79
Morningside (87)
Olivia Larsen 3-6 1-2 7, McKenna Sims 5-13 0-2 13, Sophia Peppers 9-23 11-12 31, Alexis Spier 6-15 2-2 19, Chloe Lofstrom 3-7 0-0 6, Jillian Shanks 2-2 0-0 4, Chaise Pfanstiel 0-5 2-2 2, Ella Wragge 1-4 0-0 3, Lauren Hedlund 0-2 0-0 0, Lily Vollersten 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 30-81 16-20 87.
Hastings College (79)
Alyssa Baker 1-5 2-4 4, Mariyah Avila 5-11 0-0 111, Allie Bauer 6-18 1-2 18; Katharine Hamburger 3-8 2-2 8, Kiernan Paulk 6-13 3-5 16, Sarah Treffer 1-5 00-0 3, Carley Leners 1-7 0-0 2, Miriam Miller 2-4 2-2 6, Dawson Knode 3-4 5-6 11. Totals: 28-75 15-21 79.
Three-point goals—M 11-38 (Sims 3-8, Peppers 2-9, Spier 5-12, Lofstrom 0-1, Pfanstiel 0-3, Wragge 1-4, Vollertsen 0-1); HC 8-24 (Avila 1-6, Bauer 5-10, Hamburger -3, Paulk 1-1, Treffer 1-3, Leners 0-1). Rebounds—M 52-16 (Peppers 17-4); HC 50-13 (Miller 12-1). Assists—M 15 (Spier 5); HC 13 (Miller 4). Steals—M 7 (Larsen 2); HC 14 (Hamburger, Treffer 4). Blocks—M 5 (Peppers 3); HC 4 (Knode 2). Turnovers—M 21; HC 21.