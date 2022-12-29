ABERDEEN, S.D. — In a matter of 5 minutes and 14 seconds the visiting Hastings College Broncos were in control of their final non-conference basketball game of the season.
The Broncos scored 16 of the first 19 points Thursday afternoon inside the Strode Center on the campus of Presentation College in Aberdeen, S.D., and never looked back in a 79=57 victory.
The Saints (5-7), who are partial members of the Great Plains Athletic Conference only in men's and women's soccer, failed to get closer than four points after HC's initial run and watched their hardwood deficit balloon to 20 points just three minutes beyond halftime.
The lead peaked at 30 points for the Broncos (12-3) in their second-most convincing win of the season on the heels of a five-point road loss suffered Dec. 19 at Iowa Wesleyan.
Hastings shot 57% from the floor and 50% from beyond the 3-point arc to head into the new year and grueling conference slate on a positive not.
Reggie Thomas bested his 21.3 point scoring average — second-best in the GPAC — with 23 points on 7-of-15 shooting and 7-for-7 free throws. Grady Corrigan scored a career-high 22 points while making 9-of-13 attempts from the field.
Zach Rust joined the pair of Broncos in double figures with 10 points off the bench.
Presentation's Isaiah Cabrera led the Saints with 15 points.
Hastings is off until Jan. 6 when it begins a weekend trip to Iowa. The Broncos will face Dordt and Northwestern to kick off the new year.