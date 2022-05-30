GULF SHORES, Ala. — The Hastings College men’s and women’s track and field teams left Alabama with a pair of national champions and 10 all-American performances overall. The Bronco women finished in sixth place with 34 points, while the men totaled 19 points to finish in 15th place.
Hastings College head coach Ryan Mahoney was proud of the way his national meet qualifiers competed at the sports biggest stage.
“Overall, we feel pretty good,” Mahoney said. “The women’s fifth-place finish, that was pretty good... I thought there was an outside chance we could get top four again and get a trophy; it would have taken a near-perfect meet.
“For the men’s side, we knew if things went pretty well we could finish in the top 15, and that’s what happened.”
One of those national champions was Minden native Justin Viillars, who took home silver at last year’s national meet. Villars, a senior, threw for a mark of 170 feet, 6 inches for the gold this year.
“Obviously, winning was his goal coming in,” Mahoney said. “You could kind of see a sense of both excitement and relief from him. It was something he really wanted. As a kid that’s been around our program that long, it was great to see him accomplish that.”
HC’s Kiara Anderson also brought home a gold medal, winning the hammer throw with a toss of 181 feet, 1 inch. Anderson, who was second in the discus last year, improved drastically in the hammer. She finished 15th in the event last year but captured the gold medal at this year’s meet.
“Kia’s not always the most consistent thrower; she’s kind of been up and down in her events,” the HC coach said. “She threw exceptionally well. We knew it was in the realm of possibilities and wouldn’t surprise us if she won, but if you had told me she would win a national title in one of her events, I would have put my money on the discus. That was exciting; it was one of those unexpected moments we were fired up about.”
Lauren Tamayo earned a pair of medals at nationals, taking second in the heptathlon and third in the high jump. She scored 5,139 points in the heptathlon and cleared a height of 5 feet, 7 inches in the high jump.
“(After the heptathlon), she was obviously upset,” Mahoney said. “She did one of those things where she gave me a hug and you could feel the tears start to rush out. I just told her I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
The Broncos’ women’s 400-meter relay team took fourth place with a time of 46.37 seconds. Competing on the team were Julyah Wilson, Tamayo, Karsen Sears, and Daisy Maessner. The same squad placed sixth last year.
All four runners are seniors.
“That group of women have been such a key part in our program, so it was good to see them end their careers on a good note,” Mahoney said.
In the long jump, Hastings had two medalists in Maessner (19-2 1/4) and Sears (19-1 1/4), placing sixth and eighth, respectively. Nisa Thomas was eighth in the 100 hurdles, finishing in 14.39 seconds.
On the men’s side, Tyler Summers improved on his sixth place finish from a year ago, placing third in the event this year. He threw for a distance of 206-8. Juba McClay, a returning qualifier win the triple jump, earned a medal by placing sixth, recording a mark of 49-3.
Mahoney said he started thinking about next year as early as the bus ride back from Alabama. But he still took the time to enjoy being with the seniors for one more road trip.
“It’s a bittersweet moment; I’m happy for the seniors, and I’m excited for what’s next in their lives, but it’s hard to say goodbye to them,” Mahoney said. “We spend so many hours with these kids; you coach them nine months out of the year, you’re in constant contact with them over the summer, you go on long bus trips, you talk to them at meets and you get to learn so much about them — when they move away, it’s tough. It’s like losing a family member.
“I think we sat around the parking lot for an hour and a half when we got back, just really trying to soak up every minute of the time you have left with them. It really is a special group and we’re really going to miss them.”