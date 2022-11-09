JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The final seconds hadn't yet expired from the clock before the celebration began for the Hastings College women's soccer team.
Sofia Gomez-Garcia was the first to embrace the environment. The junior midfielder fell to the turf — ball still in play as the last seconds ticked away — and began to make a snow angel.
The Broncos not only survived, but overcame freezing temperatures, a persistent, snowy second-half wind, and top-seeded Jamestown for the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament crown.
Hastings College became the first conference team this season to beat the Jimmies (14-5-2) and in turn clinched its first GPAC tournament title since 2018.
"Honestly, overall, I'm just super happy," said junior Naomi Pedroza, who transferred in from Northeast Community College this season. "We've worked hard for this all season. We came in as the third seed and we took down Nos. 2 and 1 so it feels really good to be able to beat them."
Pedroza, who graduated from Hastings High, scored the literal ice breaker in the match played in the makings of a serious blizzard headed for Jamestown. She polished off a nice run by the Broncos in the 73rd minute to put them up 1-0.
Eva Dunker played a quick give-and-go with Dekota Schubert near midfield, and Schubert, the team's leading scorer, carried through the middle of the pitch and drew all the attention before gliding a near-perfect through ball to Pedroza streaking down the left side.
Pedroza took one step in the box and flipped the ball into the net.
Seemingly a Pedroza was going to score on the play either way as Naomi's sister, Sara, was equidistant down the right side.
"I picked my head up and I saw her," Naomi said with a laugh. "But I really wanted this one and so I just took it."
The goal came in the same timeframe Jamestown's game-winner was scored in the teams' match in Hastings on Sept. 22. The Jimmies, who handed HC its first loss of the season that day, netted the match's only goal in the 74th minute after a corner kick was received in the box by Bronco keeper Sofie Jackson-Pedersen and knocked free, eventually ending up in the back of the net.
Pedroza said the Broncos hadn't forgotten about that controversial play.
"We knew that goal they scored on us was not a good one, so we came in here like, 'We have nothing to lose, we're already in (the national tournament), we're the third seed,'" Pedroza said. "All we had to do was fight and want it more than they do and that's exactly what we did."
The Broncos put an emphasis on being aggressive and possessing the ball. Hastings outshot Jamestown 15-9, forcing Jimmies keeper Anna Cole to make eight saves. Jackson-Pedersen was tested only three times in the 90-minute match.
"We wanted to pressure them and not let them get shots off, or turn, or make big plays around us," Pedroza said. "I think we held to that pretty well."
More pressure was applied to the Jimmies by Gomez-Garcia, who doubled the lead for the Broncos in the 89th minute on a play similar to that of the Broncos' first goal.
Schubert caught up with a clear out of the Broncos' zone and struck a through ball to Gomez-Garcia, who scored for the second consecutive match on a 1-on-1 chance. She had the game-winner in overtime at Briar Cliff last Saturday.
The Broncos (15-2-3) await their next opponent and destination. First they'll attempt to get home safely from North Dakota sometime Thursday. The team made the call to spend Wednesday night in Jamestown due to weather conditions.
The opening round of the NAIA national tournament will be Nov. 17-19. It's the first trip for HC since 2019.
"I think as of now we've got to celebrate this moment, take it all in," Pedroza said. "But come practice next week, we've got to get our focus back up for the tournament so we can keep playing soccer."