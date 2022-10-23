More horns than the final one blew Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field.
Fans in the stands at Lloyd Wilson Field fired off air horns when the clock struck zero. They counted down the final five seconds as if a championship was about to be won.
By that point it was too late. The celebration was on.
Hastings College head men's soccer coach Cole Poppen was already deep in a line of high fives and hugs with his reserve players on the east sideline. He soon would receive a Gatorade bath.
The No. 25 Broncos' 5-0 victory over Northwestern had clinched the program's 20th regular season Great Plains Athletic Conference title, and first since 2018.
"It was a goal of the coaching staff this season to get the program back to where I believe it belongs, which is at the top of the GPAC," said Poppen, who's in his first year as head coach after serving in the interim role last season.
Poppen took the program over from Tim Bohnenkamp after his departure last June. He was the interim head coach through last season as he finished up his master's degree.
The Broncos had finished national runner-up under Bohnenkamp in 2019, his second season, but saw their streak of 19 consecutive conference regular season titles end that year.
"He had expressed to me that it really upset him to be the coach that broke that streak," Poppen said.
Hastings College won the GPAC tournament title last season to earn a national tournament bid, which wasn't guaranteed with a third consecutive third-place finish in the regular season standings.
This year, though, the national bid will be automatic thanks to Saturday's win.
"That's nice to say out loud," Poppen said.
Players launched their pennies to the sky, and jumped in elation following the 90 minutes. South of the bench, HC athletic director Chris Clements was doing a poor job of hiding the championship trophy behind his back.
"I didn't actually know that it was going to be there," Poppen said. "The fact that we got to lift it right after the game just added to the whole day."
The result of the match was hardly ever in question, especially after fifth-year senior David Panter scored his conference-leading 13th goal of the season just 4 1/2 minutes in.
Thanks to the COVID year, Panter is the last remaining Bronco to have experienced a regular season conference title. It was only fitting he had a hand in securing another.
Ryan Lewis doubled Hastings' lead in before halftime and the Broncos tallied three more goals in the second half.
Paul Obrusnik, Tyler Mase and Sandro Rubio each scored for HC (11-1-1, 9-0-1).
"There was a real sense of urgency and energy throughout that first half," said Poppen, who was concerned with how an earlier-than-usual kickoff (3:30 p.m.) would affect his squad.
"They fought through that in terms of their mental capacities and energy, and I think it was just pretty cut and dry as to who was the better team on the pitch."
The Broncos outshot Northwestern 26-9. HC goalkeeper Brendan Dally was tested only once on net while Red Raider keeper Ezekiel Foltz made eight saves on 13 shots on goal.
"I have a lot of respect for Northwestern, they're a good team," Poppen said. "I believe if they would have won their chances of winning the conference were technically still alive, so they came out with energy and urgency. And for us to match that and raise it, if you will, was a good feeling. We've been doing that all year but to see it in a big match was nice."
Hastings College will have home-field advantage when the GPAC tournament starts Nov. 1. Before that, the Broncos play at Bellevue and at Dordt next week.
While the former is non-conference, Poppen said he expects a good test from the Bruins, who were a national tournament team last season but are 4-8-3 this season.
Dordt (8-2-6, 6-0-4) is third in the GPAC behind HC and Concordia. The Defenders haven't lost a conference game.
"They are having a fantastic season," Poppen said. "They are a really good team and they also have a lot to play for in terms of home-field advantage for the conference tournament."
HC women 6, Northwestern 0
The Hastings College women won their fifth straight match Saturday, splitting six goals across the two 45 minute halves in a rout of Northwestern at Lloyd Wilson Field.
Dekota Schubert scored her 17th goal off the season just five minutes in on an assist by Dulce Lopez and the Broncos (12-2-2, 7-2-2) were off and rolling.
Naomi Pedroza doubled the advantage in the 11th minute and added an assist in the second half.
Dakota Pritchard scored her fourth of the year in the 38th minute on Miley Prine's assists. Prine scored a pair of goals separated by a minute in the second half.
Jesse Chartier tallied her second goal of the season in the 83rd minute to polish off the win.
Hastings racked up 44 shots, forcing Red Raider goalies April Van Tol and Kaelin Alons to make 13 saves on 19 tries on goal.
HC keeper Sofie Jackson-Pedersen made four saves and Lauren Gahn one.
The win keeps the Broncos in third place in the GPAC standings behind unbeaten Briar Cliff (9-0-1) and Jamestown (10-0-0), which play each other Saturday to likely decide the regular season champion.
Hastings finishes the regular season at Dordt Saturday, then is likely to host a first-round match in the conference tournament beginning Nov. 2.