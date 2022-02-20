Northwestern showed no mercy on the Hastings College men’s basketball team Saturday.
The Red Raiders (21-9, 13-7) scored 50 second-half points and rolled to an 82-69 victory over the Broncos.
The contest at Lynn Farrell Arena marked HC’s final game of the season. HC (7-23, 2-18) did not qualify to play in its conference’s postseason tournament.
HC played some of its best ball during the first half, as the Broncos surged to an 11-point lead midway into the first 20-minute period. Hastings built its lead with a 12-0 scoring run.
“We wanted to control the pace of the game. And the pace was exactly the way we wanted it,” said HC coach Bill Gavers. “The score at halftime was 32-31 so I give our guys a ton of credit. They (Northwestern) weren’t getting as good of a rhythm on shots in the first half. But they started getting some of those in the second half and knocked them down.”
The Red Raiders bounced back with help from 13 unanswered points.
HC rode the scoring of Deshawn Walker’s game-high 25 points. Walker closed 10-for-19 from the floor and 5-for-6 at the stripe. Walker also led all rebounders with 16.
Karson Gansebom played his usual steady game on the offensive side. The junior from Bennington racked up 13 points. His effort included making three long bombs.
Evan Kingston recorded 10 points. He made four of six field-goal shots. He made two of three shots from three-point land.
Although the Broncos played toe-to-toe in the first half, the Raiders weren’t going to be denied in the second portion of the game.
The Raiders opened a 44-35 lead in the second half’s early minutes. They led by 17 points with about nine minutes left.
Northwestern took that big lead on three straight long bombs and a free throw.
The Raiders closed the game with five players scoring in double figures. Conner Geddes led Northwestern with 22 points. Trent Hilbrands racked up 19 points.
“Northwestern started making some shots. Hilbrands was the guy we wanted to make work. He was 5-for-14, which for him is an off day. Geddes got hot,” Gavers said.
The loss dropped HC’s overall record to 7-23. In the conference, the Broncos finished in last place at 2-18.
“I give our guys a lot of credit for how they battled. We had losses pile up during the year, but I think they continued to battle and work. They stayed together,” said Gavers, whose team won one game after Nov. 20. “The will to win was there. The attitude and effort were tremendous.”
NWC...................32 50 — 82
HC......................31 38 — 69
Northwestern (82)
Conner Geddes 8-15 1-2 22, Trent Hilbrands 5-14 4-4 19, Grant DeMeulenaeri 4-8 0-0 12, Matt Onken 3-4 3-4 11, Alex Van Kalsbeek 5-9 1-3 11, Noah Slagter 1-3 0-0 3, Jesse Van Wyk 1-2 0-0 2, Casey Kleemeier 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 28-56 9-13 82.
Hastings College (69)
Dashawn Walker 10-19 5-6 25, Karson Gansebom 5-14 0-0 13, Grady Corrigan 3-9 0-0 8, Mathias Nchekwube 2-5 0-0 4, Evan Kingston 4-6 0-0 10, Logan Schuldt 0-2 0-0 0, Phil Cisrow 1-4 0-0 3, Ashton Valentine 2-2 0-0 6. Totals: 27-61 5-6 69.
Three-point goals – NW 17-35 (Geddes 5-12, Hilbrands 5-14, DeMeulenaeri 4-5, Onken 2-2, Slagter 1-2). HC 10-24 (Gansebom 3-7, Corrigan 2-7, Kingston 2-3, Schuldt 0-2, Cisrow 1-3, Valentine 2-2). Rebounds – NW 34 (Van Kalsbeek 7). HC 31 (Walker 16). Personal fouls – NW 10. HC 14. Turnovers – NW 8. HC 10. Assists – NW 15 (Geddes 5). HC (Walker 5). Steals – NW 6 (Hilbrands 2, Van Wyk 2). HC 6 (Kingston 2).