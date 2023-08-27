w09-26-22HCOfbDakWes_053.jpg
Hastings College head coach Matt Franzen during their game against Dakota Wesleyan September 24, 2022 at Lloyd Wilson Field.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

In a game where time was slipping away fast, Hastings College found a way to make it stand still, coming from 17 points down in the fourth quarter to score what head coach Matt Franzen called “the most improbable win” of his coaching career: a 37-31 overtime road win over Peru State Saturday afternoon.

“I’ve been part of some big comebacks, but they happened over a little bigger stretch of time than the last four minutes of the game,” Franzen said. “Down 31-14 midway through the fourth quarter, we felt like time was running out on us, and we weren’t doing much on offense at that point. Then things just suddenly flipped.”

