Just when the Hastings College offense got rolling Saturday afternoon, the roadblock came not from Concordia’s defense, but the Broncos’.
Following a 10-play scoring drive early in the fourth quarter that replaced the goose egg on the HC scoreboard at Lloyd Wilson Field, the Bronco defense missed a key moment to potentially flip the script and apply true pressure to the Bulldogs.
A third-and-10 pass attempt left DJ McGarvie’s right hand and fell into the hands of HC’s Koby Brandenburg, who already had an interception earlier in the game.
Unfortunately, Tydus Clay, who was dropping back into coverage, bumped into Brandenburg and the ball dropped to the turf.
Had the collision not happened, Brandenburg appeared to have plenty of daylight up the east sideline if not to score, to provide Hastings with the field position to do so and make it a one-possession game.
Instead, Concordia’s punt pinned Hastings at its own 3-yard line with 3:40 left.
“If we make that play,” Hastings College head coach Matt Franzen said of the interception that wasn’t, “it looked like there may have been a pretty big return in front of him.”
The Broncos reached midfield with 10 plays, but their drive — and season — ended with a questionable run play up the gut on fourth-and-5.
Concordia (7-3) capped its sixth straight win with three carries by Jonah Weyand, who rushed for 128 yards on 33 attempts and scored the game’s first touchdown in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs, winners by a score of 17-7, completed their first in-state sweep since 1970, beating Doane, Midland, and finally Hastings.
“I’ve got a lot of really sour memories from this locker room,” said Concordia head coach Patrick Daberkow. “We’ve dropped a lot of games here over the years, so just to come out and get a win over a team that’s record isn’t great but is playing better football than they were early in the season... we will take it, we’re happy, and no apologies.”
Hastings College, which was prone to second half breakdowns this season, didn’t surrender all that much in either half despite what yardage reads.
“We’ve taken our lumps defensively, in the back half of the season especially,” Franzen said. “We kind of felt like we were limping our way to the finish and today we really answered the bell.”
Franzen said the staff challenged the defense at halftime to change that narrative.
“Our MO has been to go out in the second half and things quickly unravel for us,” Franzen said. “We challenged everybody to keep doing what we’re doing and keep playing all the way through.”
For the most part, HC did that, even recording a blocked field goal attempt early in the third.
“Our defense was in position to make the plays, and I credit our guys for finishing it out the right way on defense,” Franzen said.
The Bronco defense allowed 321 yards of total offense, but the team was also penalized eight times for 99 yards.
Concordia’s first touchdown came off a Hastings turnover near midfield. McGarvie, a freshman quarterback, completed passes for 18 and then 19 yards before Weyand went untouched to the right pylon.
A 24-yard field goal by Daniel Cantu midway through the third quarter made it 10-0.
Then, the Bulldogs opened the fourth with a seven-yard touchdown pass from McGarvie to Arthur Anderson.
John Zamora took every offensive snap for Hastings on Saturday after missing two games with an injury to his throwing hand.
Zamora was visibly not the same quarterback he was early in the season and his numbers reflected that: 13-for-36 passing, 162 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
Pressure from Concordia’s defense played a role in unsettling the quarterback, too.
“He probably looked like he was a quarterback playing in the first game of the season today,” Franzen said. “I don’t know how. much his injury affected him... it’s not completely healed. He’s still able to throw the ball, but there were a few passes that he just missed. When he’s in rhythm and it’s middle of the season, I think he hits those.”
Zamora was responsible for the only Bronco touchdown when he found Will Austin in the back of the end zone with 7:51 left.
The Bulldogs allowed just 71 yards on the ground, 45 by Ty Nesmith, who entered the game second in the Great Plains Athletic Conference in yards per game.
“The offensive production that we had today was probably about what we expected,” Franzen said.
The Broncos finish Franzen’s first season 2-8.
CU (7-3, 7-3)..............0 7 3 7 — 17
HC (2-8, 2-8)................0 0 0 7 — 7
C — Jonah Weyand 4 run (Daniel Cantu kick)
C — Cantu 24 FG
C — Art Anderson 7 pass from DJ McGarvie (Cantu kick)
H — Will Austin 4 pass from John Zamora (Jason Bachle kick)