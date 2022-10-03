Lynn Farrell Arena was quiet. Too quiet.
A Saturday evening volleyball match sounded more like a church service.
On the court, Hastings College and Ottawa banged a ball over the net, their sneakers squeaking on the wood floor.
The energy was lacking, which, on the Broncos’ side, was surprising.
A normally wound-up, often rowdy bench was still as a stone.
“They’re never quiet,” said HC coach Alex Allard. “No cheers.”
And the result was two sets of going through the motions, sulking from a loss earlier Saturday to No. 2-ranked University of Jamestown and now in an 0-2 hole in a match against Ottawa.
This was supposed to be a revenge game because of a loss two weeks ago in Kansas to Ottawa. Instead it was tracking for the same result — a three-set sweep.
OU — which the Braves’ bench chanted out successively with two claps in between, as copycats of the Oklahoma Sooners — racked up wins of 25-22 and 25-18 in the first two games. The sets didn’t seem that close.
During the break between the second and third sets, Allard spelled it out for her team.
“I just talked to them about their competitiveness,” Allard said. “It wasn’t even the volleyball aspect, or the losing, it was the lack of competitive drive.
“I called them out on it. It was a reality check and they started (playing) again.”
The Broncos, who ultimately fell in five sets, elevated their level in the next two games before laying an egg in the decisive fifth.
HC found a honey hole to floor its attacks. The Broncos went line with their shots instead of hitting cross-court or off high hands.
It was more of a defensive tactic than offensive, Allard said.
“Even if they were digging it, they couldn’t set their middle, and their middle is what was killing us,” Allard said. “We figured that out a little late in the second and that kind of propelled us in the third and the fourth.”
That middle was Ottawa’s Radaisy Valdez, who scored a match-high 17 kills while hitting .361. She was one of four Braves in double figures, followed by Elli Rogers (14), Haylee O’Meara (13) and Kaitlyn Haller (11).
The Broncos countered with 16 kills from Marlee Taylor, 13 from Amani Monroe, 12 by Majesta Valasek and 11 by Peyton Roper on 50 assists by Makenna Asher.
Ottawa separated itself in the first two games with runs in the middle part of the set. The Braves ran off with a 6-1 run in the opener and ended the second riding a 12-5 swing after being tied with the Broncos at 13.
Hastings staved off an early ending with an extra-point victory in the third, winning 26-24 after climbing back from a four-point hole.
In the fourth, the Broncos scored six of the final eight points following a tie at 19. Rachel Hefta and Marlee Taylor combined for a block on set point. HC registered nine blocks in the match.
Ottawa then rolled through the fifth set, gaining a 9-3 edge on on four kills in a row by Katelyn Elstun.
After the teams traded sides, HC got the score back to a respectable 11-9.
Following a timeout, the Braves scored the final four points to seal the match.
It was a match HC didn’t deserve to win, considering its start, Allard said.
“Our own errors, our own mistakes,” she said. “It was a good push, and we talked about how we were down on Midland in five, and that’s where that surge of energy came from for two or three points. It just didn’t pan out the way we wanted it.”
No. 2 Jamestown 3, Hastings College 0
In their upset of then-No. 1 Midland two weeks ago, Hastings College keyed in on matchups at the net and other weaknesses within the Warriors, who have since dropped to third in the country.
The Broncos weren’t able to do the same against No. 2 Jamestown Saturday.
“They’re a phenomenal team and they’re not just good at one thing; they’re good at multiple things,” Allard said.
By the numbers, Jamestown’s defense is its strong point, holding opponents to a conference-best .095 hitting percentage.
HC finished below that Saturday, hitting .085 against the Jimmies, whose only loss is to current No. 1 Eastern Oregon. The Broncos were in the negative in the first two sets.
Hastings also had 19 attack errors in three sets, including 10 in the opening frame.
Jamestown powered its way to a dominating 25-17, 25-15, 25-23 victory.
“Jamestown is just good in multiple areas and it’s hard to defend that,” Allard said. “We could have played better but yeah, they’re No. 2 for a reason.”
Taylor led the Broncos (16-7, 5-3) with nine kills and was one of four hitters to finish in the positive.