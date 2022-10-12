There was something haunting in the air before Hastings College's women's soccer game against rival Doane Wednesday evening. The cool temperatures and strong gusts of wind gave an eerie feeling that something spooky may happen at Lloyd Wilson Field.

Just kidding. Halloween is still weeks away; it was all treats for the Broncos, and there certainly were not tricks in the 23rd edition of a matchup HC has dominated since the GPAC became a conference. Hastings College cruised to a 6-1 win over the Tigers, improving to 21-2 against the squad from Crete. 

