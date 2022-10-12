There was something haunting in the air before Hastings College's women's soccer game against rival Doane Wednesday evening. The cool temperatures and strong gusts of wind gave an eerie feeling that something spooky may happen at Lloyd Wilson Field.
Just kidding. Halloween is still weeks away; it was all treats for the Broncos, and there certainly were not tricks in the 23rd edition of a matchup HC has dominated since the GPAC became a conference. Hastings College cruised to a 6-1 win over the Tigers, improving to 21-2 against the squad from Crete.
"Obviously, (lately) we haven't had as many goals, and something we've been speaking to the team about is trusting the process. We've created a lot of chances, but the ball just hasn't landed in the net," said HC head coach Jade Ovendale. "But we just continued to believe in what we can accomplish and we've trusted the process, and now we got six goal in (Wednesday). It's just about believing in that process and not getting discouraged."
Hastings College (9-2-2 overall, 4-2-2 GPAC) has held Doane scoreless in six of their last seven meetings on the pitch, and Wednesday's match seemed to be heading that way after a first half that featured virtually no scoring threats from the Tigers (5-6-2, 2-4-1).
But the Broncos' energy dipped early in the second half, and Doane took advantage, cutting the lead to 2-1 in the 53rd minute.
"We just started out a little slow. I think we gave Doane too much respect on the ball and weren't as intense or pressing as much," Ovendale said. "A sloppy five minutes cost us a goal and left us out of a clean sheet; however, the way we responded is what matters...The response is the most important part of that."
The Broncos responded with resounding authority.
Hastings found life again when Freshman Megan Lampe fired a missile from 35 yards out on the left side of the field. Lampe's rocket on the free kick sailed over the Tigers' goalkeeper and into the back of the net, helping HC regain a two-score lead.
Hastings native Dulce Lopez tacked on another goal for the Broncos in the 64th minute, just three minutes after Lampe's score. The shot gave Lopez her second goal of the night, as she put Hasting ahead 2-0 in the 15th minute.
Dekota Schubert, a junior, assisted on both of Lopez's goals. She also notched Hastings' first goal in the eighth minute on a free kick from 25 yards out.
The first goal from Lopez and Schubert's sore put Hastings up 2-0 in the first 15 minutes. That was the kind of start Ovendale was looking for from her team.
"It helped us be confident," she said. "You want to score when you're creating early chances. If it doesn't go in the back of the net, it can sort of knock your confidence. So, to take the first couple of chances that came this way sort of allowed us to grow in our confidence and play to ability we can. It helped us feel like we can take more risks."
The Broncos went up four scores with another beautiful goal. Lampe set up for a corner kick in the 74th minute and dropped a short pass to Schubert, who gave it right back to Lampe. The freshman sent a long pass right in front of the goal, where junior Lauryn Metz headed it home.
HC's goal from Metz marked the fifth time the Broncos have scored five or more goals this season. Sophomore Dakota Pritchard put the finishing touches on the scoring with the Broncos' sixth goal of the night.
With the win, Hastings has now been victorious in the last 12 battles against the Tigers.
The Broncos have now won two straight after going three matches without a win — two of those were ties. HC will prepare for a road match against Concordia on Saturday, with the Bulldogs right behind it in the conference standings.
"It's our old rivalry with Concordia, and we always have feisty games," Ovendale said. "It'll be a great game between good teams. I respect Concordia and their coach. We'll have to be sharp and make sure we play intense for 90 minutes and make sure we don't slip up anywhere. They have the players to punish us if we do."