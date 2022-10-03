p10-03-22HCOfbBC1.jpg
Hastings College’s Brett Simonsen is defended by Briar Cliff’s MJ Montgomery Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

With three first-quarter touchdowns already in their pocket, the Broncos sailed on Saturday to a 28-9 home win against Briar Cliff.

Hastings College jumped on the Chargers for a 21-0 head start, then spent the rest of the game protecting its lead and trying to expand it.

p10-03-22HCOfbBC2.jpg
Hastings College’s Samuel Franco tackles Briar Cliff’s Tim Brown Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field.
p10-03-22HCOfbBC3.jpg
Hastings College’s Jaishawn Wright recovers his own fumble between Briar Cliff defenders Jason Freeman (left) Tulsa Janish (back) and Tim McCarthy (21) Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field.
p10-03-22HCOfbBC4.jpg
Briar Cliff’s Tulsa Janish is brought down by Hastings College’s Colby McWilliams as he tries to tackle Toryian Tubbs Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field.
p10-03-22HCOfbBC5.jpg
Hastings College’s Jaishawn Wright is forced out of bounds by Briar Cliff’s Brayden Pommier-Williams in the first half Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field.
