With three first-quarter touchdowns already in their pocket, the Broncos sailed on Saturday to a 28-9 home win against Briar Cliff.
Hastings College jumped on the Chargers for a 21-0 head start, then spent the rest of the game protecting its lead and trying to expand it.
The league win at Lloyd Wilson Field improved the Broncos’ record to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Briar Cliff dropped to 1-5 and 1-4
“Five and one feels pretty good,” said HC coach Matt Franzen. “We did enough in the first half to put together a pretty good lead at halftime. Then we just kind of played out the second half.”
HC looked sharp in the opening quarter, producing a three-touchdown sequence in six and a half minutes. Then the Broncos tacked on another TD in the third quarter.
The Hastings defense shut out the Chargers until late in the third quarter when BC caught lightning in a bottle — a 45-yard touchdown pass that followed a 30-yard strike into Bronco turf. Briar Cliff added a safety late in the fourth quarter. The two-pointer resulted from an HC punt snap that flew too high and out of the end zone.
Sutton’s Brett Simonsen enjoyed a productive day. The Broncos’ senior halfback closed with 137 yards on 33 carries. Simonsen also played a big role in the HC passing game, catching five throws for 43 yards.
Simonsen also racked up a pair of touchdowns. He opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown trot, then ran for a 9-yard TD in the third quarter.
Bronco quarterback John Zamora also got into the end zone with a five-yard touchdown scamper. Jason Bachle kicked the extra point as HC took a 14-0 lead halfway into the first quarter.
An interception by the Broncos’ Koby Brandenburg set up Zamora’s TD run. Brandenburg, who picked off two passes last Saturday, reeled in this one to give HC the ball at the BC 33 yard stripe.
HC tried some new looks in its running scheme. They helped the Broncos crunch out 208 rushing yards.
“We had some different run formations that we tinkered around with a little, and had some pretty good success with running the ball down the field. For the most part I think it worked pretty well,” Franzen said.
Zamora passed for 180 yards, going 17-for-27. But he was intercepted twice.
The longest play of the day came from Zamora’s passing arm to wideout Garrett Esch. The TD pass covered 76 yards. Esch got open down the sideline. When the cornerback missed the tackle, none of the other BC defenders had a chance to catch the Columbus sophomore.
HC’s Toryian Tubbs became a frequent passing target. He caught six tosses for 45 yards.
The Bronco defense played strong throughout the game. HC’s defenders allowed BC just 12 first downs compared to HC’s 29. The Chargers’ netted only 24 rushing yards.
HC’s pass defense gave up 165 yards. The Broncos frequently pressured BC’s quarterback and recorded four sacks. Jayden Roberts registered two sacks. Harrison Udeh topped the HC tackling chart with seven.
Briar Cliff threw 40 passes, completing 14 for a 35-percent throwing rate.
Senior defensive back Carlo Terrell grabbed an aerial theft early in the second quarter. Teammate Marcus Dustin pilfered a pass near the end of the game.
HC had chances for more points. But two field goal attempts failed to split the goal post uprights.
Bachle, HC’s normally reliable place kicker, missed both tries. His first boot missed low and short from 37 yards out. His second miss came from 27 yards away.
“We missed a couple of field goals which seemed very uncharacteristic,” Franzen said. “We didn’t look near as good in that part of the kicking game as we have all season up until today. We just hit them horribly. I know Jason Bachle. He’s gonna come back to work this week with a real focus and intention on getting that ironed out. He’s not going to let that happen again.”
This coming Saturday, the HC grid squad travels to Sioux City, Iowa, to battle unbeaten Morningside University, the No. 1 team nationally in the NAIA.
The Broncos have what it takes to pull off an upset against the Mustangs, according to Franzen.
“I told our guys, I don’t want you going in thinking this is going to take a miracle effort to go up on the road and play with those guys,” Franzen said. “If we play our game, we are going to be right there. I really believe that. I think we can go and win.”
BC (1-5, 1-4)................................0 0 7 2 — 9
HC (5-1, 4-1)............................21 0 7 0 — 28
HC — Brett Simonsen 8 run (Jason Bachle kick)
HC — John Zamora 5 run (Bachle kick)
HC — Garrett Esch 76 pass from Zamora (Bachle kick)
HC — Simonsen 9 run (Bachle kick)
BC — Spencer George 45 pass from Luke Davies (Jonathan Branner kick)
BC — Team safety
BC HC
First Downs 12 29
Rushes-Yards 24-24 58-208
Passing Yards 165 180
Comp-Att-Int 14-40-3 17-27-2
Total Offense 189 338
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts-Avg. 9-42.5 3-46.0
Penalties-Yards 5-59 3-50
Possession Time 24:41 35:19
Rushing — BC, Asante Anglin 7-34, E’Mond Pittman 5-8, Johnny Bauser 1-4, Tim Brown 2-2, Antonio Brown 1-1, Jeremey Koenck 1-1, Myles Curry 1-0, Luke Davies 6-(-26). HC, Simonsen 33-137, Antoine Murphy 8-37, Jaishawn Wright 3-32, Jhon Williams 5-12, Zamora 8-9, Bachle 1-(-19).
Passing — BC, Davies 12-38-3 150, Bauser 1-1-0 11, Christian Mendoza 1-1-0 4. HC, Zamora 17-27-2 180.
Receiving — BC, Spencer George 4-82, Aaron Okoro 4-51, Kobe Johnson 2-17, Anglin 1-5, Mikaele Hayes 1-4, Steven Whiting 1-4, Tim Brown 1-2. HC, Esch 1-76, Toryian Tubbs 6-45, Simonsen 5-43, Ethan Wilborn 1-7, Wright 3-4.