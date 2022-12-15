The Broncos took the lead for good with 11 minutes left, then held off Briar Cliff down the stretch, as the Hastings College men’s basketball team eked out a 67-65 victory.
HC’s win improved the Broncos’ season record to 11-2. They are 5-2 in conference play.
“I’m happy for our kids. They’ve put in a lot of work. And I’m happy for our coaches who have put in the work, as well,” said HC coach Todd Raridon. “But we are not even halfway through the season, so we’ve got a long way to go.”
The game score see-sawed back and forth for much of Thursday’s game played at Lynn Farrell Arena. The lead changed hands sixteen times and the game was tied eight times.
Briar Cliff held a 31-29 edge at halftime.
HC took the lead for good when Tyrique McMurrin scored a bucket in the paint. That gave the Broncos a 50-48 advantage.
Raridon credited his team’s defense.
“I thought our defense was the key. That got us going offensively, and we had some guys step up and with some shots,” Raridon said. “I thought we played better defense during that stretch. Really, the second half for the most part. We did a better job on their shooters out on the perimeter.”
Bronco freshman Reggie Thomas reeled off a game-high 25 points. He also led the team in rebounding with nine. HC post player Danilo Matovic uncorked 19 points. He also grabbed eight rebounds. Matovic scored 11 points in the first half.
“That’s probably his best game,” Raridon said about Matovic, who comes from the nation of Serbia. “He’s starting to understand what we want him to do within our defense and within our offensive philosophy. I thought our kids did a nice job of getting him the ball inside.”
The Chargers were led on offense by Nick Hoyt with 14 points. He splashed in four bombs in he first quarter. But the Bronco defense kept him to just two points after the break.
HC led by as many as nine points four times in the second half.
An 11-0 Bronco run put the Broncos ahead 57-48 with 6:43 left. HC saved the win by making free throws down the stretch.
Thomas closed at the line by making five of seven shots from the stripe in the second half.
BC (6-6).......................31 34 — 65
HC (11-2).....................29 38 — 67
Briar Cliff (65)
Quinn Vesey 11, Conner Groves 3, Kaden Kleinhesselink 13, Blake Sindelar 7, Kyle Boerhave 4, Nick Hoyt 14, Matt Stilwell 9, Nathan Hall 4.
Hastings College (67)
Phil Cisrow 9, Grady Corrigan 3, Reggie Thomas 25, Evan Kingston 8, Danilo Matovic 19, Tyrique McMurrin 3.
Women: Briar Cliff 83, HC 71
The Chargers started taking control midway into the third quarter, outscoring the Broncos 29-11 in that period.
Briar Cliff’s big third-quarter charge included scoring 11 unanswered points while Hastings College hit a drought that lasted more than four minutes.
The Chargers closed with 50 percent accuracy from the floor while the Broncos finished 37.5 percent.
“Sometimes we just go on major dry spells offensively,” said HC coach Jina Douglas. “I’m guessing we had three missed layups and two missed free throws in that time frame. When you’re struggling you’ve got to make the easy ones.”
The Broncos led the entire first quarter but only held a two-point lead going into the second period. Each team tallied 21 apiece in the second quarter.
“Credit Briar Cliff. They are good. They’ve got two grad seniors playing. They have three other seniors and a junior,” Douglas said. “They just played faster than what we were ready for.”
The loss dropped HC’s overall record to 6-6. Its conference record is 4-4. BC jumped to 9-3 for the year, including a 6-2 conference mark.
Allie Bauer led Hastings’ scorers with 13. Alyssa Baker scored 10. Mariyah Avila and Sarah Treffer put up nine points each.
Dawson Knode topped all HC rebounders with 9.
BC was led by Konnor Sudmann’s 32 points. Madelyn Deitchler rang up 22.
BC (9-3)..............17 21 29 16 — 83
HC (6-6)..............19 21 11 20 — 71
Briar Cliff (83)
Kennedy Benne 2, Cadence Davis 5, Rachel Langel 2, Konnor Sudmann 32, Peyton Wingert 7, Payton Slaughter 6, Kaegan Held 4, Madelyn Deitchler 22, Josie Condon 3.
Hastings College (71)
Alyssa Baker 10, Mariyah Avila 9, Olivia Kugler 2, Katherine Hamburger 6, Kiernan Paulk 9, Carley Leners 4, Allie Bauer 13, Miriam Miller 6, Dawson Knode 3, Sarah Treffer 9.