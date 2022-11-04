Dominant rebounding by the Hastings College women played a key role in the Broncos’ season-opening win Friday.
The Broncos grabbed 48 rebounds compared to Oklahoma Panhandle State’s 28. HC’s glass work rarely allowed the Aggies to put up more than one shot per trip into their offensive court.
“Rebounding has been an emphasis toward the end of last year and into this fall. So it was good to see us with such a big advantage on the boards,” said Bronco coach Jina Douglas following her squad’s 73-63 win at Lynn Farrell Arena.
Sophomore Katharine Hamburger enjoyed a 10-rebound game. Senior Dawson Knode and Kiernan Paulk hauled down seven apiece.
Their work on the boards, along with the rest of the Broncos’ rebounders, came in handy as Panhandle State remained competitive to the end.
“Dawson, Kiernan and Katharine did a great job of rebounding for us. They got defensive boards when we needed them. They were really good for the most part in our zone defense,” Douglas said.
Three Broncos reached double-figure scoring totals. Freshman Mariyah Avila led her team with 14 points, nine of them produced in the fourth quarter.
Avila sparked a fourth-quarter scoring outburst that saw HC go on an 11-4 run. She finalized the spree by canning a three-point bucket that opened a 61-50 Bronco lead.
Two minutes later Avila tallied on a layup to push the Broncos to a 17-point lead, their biggest of the game.
“What I really liked late in the game, or we needed buckets, she went and got to the ball and got to the rim,” Douglas said about Avila. “She’s quick and athletic. She’s a big competitor, and that was good to see late in the game. She tried to take it over a little bit.”
Hamburger played steady on offense, closing with 12 points. She showed her long-range shooting marksmanship by scoring a pair of three-pointers.
Paulk, who got a starting role, finished with 10 points, including both her free throws.
Olivia Kugler saw her first game action after redshirting. She registered nine points. Bronco freshman Sarah Treffer contributed eight points while junior Carley Leners contributed seven points.
Those are some of the key younger players that the Broncos will rely on this season. How quickly they can get up to game speed will help determine the team’s success.
“The biggest thing is the pace of the game,” Douglas said. “We’re playing freshmen guards. And we’re playing Olivia Kugler who redshirted, Carley Leners who was out a whole year with an ACL, and Alyssa Baker who had spot minutes last year. So I think the pace of the game was a little surprising for them. And you try to simulate that in practice but it’s always hard.”
Panhandle State provided a good test for the Broncos in their first game out of the shoot. The Aggies liked to run and play pressure defense.
The Broncos began off-kilter in the early going. They committed nine turnovers by halftime. The lead changed hands four times in the opening quarter. Then Hamburger and Kugler scored back-to-back treys to give HC the lead for good. Hastings owned a 19-13 advantage heading into the second quarter.
“For the first game with so many young guards, and seeing that type of quickness and pressure. We had nine turnovers in the first half, and then we settled down. Once we could beat that pressure we were getting layups.”
HC outscored the Aggies in all but the last quarter, when Panhandle State twice cut the lead down to six points.
Douglas said she’s been pleased with the attitude and work ethic of her team.
“Everyone can see that there’s some things that we have to improve on. The first game you can learn a few things. But I like this team. They’ve got a good attitude, they’ve worked hard and hopefully we can build on that.”
OPS (0-1)..................13 18 10 22 — 63
HC (1-0)...................19 24 11 19 — 73
OPS (63)
Jamiya Eaddy 5-11 2-2 14, Tateum Jones 4-6 3-4 11, Morgan Williamson 1-5 0-0 2, India Gultry 5-11 4-4 14, Bianca Gonzales 1-6 0-0 3, Bianca Camello 1-5 0-0 2, Alona Harvey-Williams 0-3 2-2 2, Chloe Andrew 2-5 2-2 6, Johanna Quintero 0-0 1-2 1, Mariah Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Bene Butler 1-2 0-0 2, Tierra Williams 2-4 0-2 4, Chevelle Ralstin 0-3 0-1 0. Totals: 23-63 14-18 63.
HC (73)
Alyssa Baker 0-7 4-6 4, Mariyah Avila 6-12 0-0 14, Olivia Kugler 2-3 4-4 9, Kiernan Paulk 4-9 2-2 10, Sarah Treffer 3-5 1-2 8, Carley Leners 3-3 1-2 7, Ali Bauer 1-4 1-2 3, Katharine Hamburger 4-10 2-3 12, Dawson Knode 3-5 0-09 6. Totals: 26-58 15-21 73.
Three-point goals — OPS, 3-18 (Eaddy 2-4, Gultry 0-1, Gonzales 1-6, Camello 0-1, Harvey-Williams 0-1, Andrew 0-3, Butler 0-1, Ralstin 0-1). HC, 6-22 (Baker 0-3, Avila 2-6, Kugler 1-1, Treffer 1-3, Bauer 0-2, Hamburger 2-6, Knode 0-1).
Rebounds — OPS 28 (Gultry 9). HC 48 (Hamburger 10). Turnovers — OPS 14. HC 17. Steals — OPS 11(Jones 4). HC 6 (Baker 2, Hamburger 2).
Broncos open Raridon era with win
SEWARD — Four Broncos scored in double figures, led by Reggie Thomas' 22 points as Hastings College opened the Todd Raridon era with an 87-51 rout of Ottawa University at the Cattle Classic in Seward.
Hastings shot 52% from the field and 46% from beyond the arc in dismantling the Braves, who conversely made just 31% of their shots and were led by Ian Moore's 11 points.
Tyrique McMurrin added 13 points for the Broncos and tied for the game-high with seven rebounds. Karson Gansebom had 12 points and Mathias Nchekwube 10.
The Broncos play Tabor Saturday at noon.