A case of the Mondays, Halloween weekend hangover, or just tired legs.
Hastings College could’ve had all three in its 79-60 loss to Peru State Monday night inside Lynn Farrell Arena.
The Broncos’ third game in four days concluded as its first defeat of the young season and handed the Bobcats their first victory.
HC head coach Jina Douglas and the home fans had little to cheer about after Peru sucked the air out of the gym. The Bobcats opened with a 10-point cushion six minutes in and never trailed in the game.
“I just thought from the get-go we had very low energy,” Douglas said. “I’m not sure why we were so low energy, but we just didn’t have it tonight.”
The Broncos didn’t start either half ideally, but the rather unproductive third quarter ultimately decided the game.
Peru State executed what Douglas hoped her team would do instead.
The Bobcats scored 12 unanswered points in only two minutes and effectively ran away to their lopsided victory when they extended the run to 23-3 to open the second half.
“That was it,” Douglas said of the Broncos’ second half start. “And it was disappointing because we a bad start to start the game, we kind of got back into it and then in the locker room we’re talking about the first five minutes and setting the tone. But it just didn’t happen.”
The last five minutes of the first half were some of the most productive for Hastings, which clawed back from a 20-point hole and trimmed the deficit to four at the buzzer.
“For the most part in that second quarter, I thought we had a chance,” Douglas said.
The stretch was spearheaded by freshman Riley Clavel, who scored eight of her team-high 14 points in the final 2:09.
But Clavel managed only a free throw and a 3-pointer after halftime and finished 5-for-20 from the floor.
“We put a lot, probably, on Riley as a freshman coming in,” Douglas said, adding she wasn’t concerned with the shooting percentage.
“If she’s the only one who’s going to try to get to the rim and score, then you’re going to take a few more shots.”
As a unit, the Broncos shot just 29% to Peru’s 49%.
“We just couldn’t make a shot,” Douglas said. “They were playing man and in gaps and basically telling us to go hit a few shots, but it just didn’t happen.”
The inability to score also hurt the Broncos defensively. Douglas wanted to press the Bobcats, but only after made field goals.
And there weren’t enough.
When the Broncos did apply pressure, it proved fruitful.
But Peru’s hot streak in the third quarter was too big of a hill to climb for the tired Broncos, who won their first two games over the weekend.
One day off of rest appeared to be too little this early into the season.
“I’m guessing my scheduling didn’t help the situation,” Douglas said with a laugh.
Peru State’s lineup yielded a balanced scoring effort under first-year head coach Ian Holleran, who celebrated his first victory with the Bobcats.
Hailey Ingram led all scorers with 19 points and was joined in double figures by Lycia Peevy (11), Maddy Duncan (10) and Jescenia Mosely (10).
Peevy’s 15 rebounds gave her a double-double in the Bobcats’ highest scoring game of the season so far after consecutive losses to Doane, Bellevue, and Missouri Western in an exhibition.
Prior to last year, Peru State hadn’t beaten Hastings College in six meetings dating back to 2005.
The Bobcats boast just three upperclassmen with a bulk of the work being done by freshman and sophomores.
Hastings College, which hosts Bethel College Friday evening, started two freshman — Clavel and Katharine Hamburger, two juniors — Allie Bauer and Dawson Knode, and a senior — Taylor Beacom.
Senior Ali Smith tied Knode with nine points off the bench; Beacom scored eight and was 3-of-12 from the floor.
Freshman Kylie Baumert impressed in her 18 minutes on the court with six points and four rebounds.
Peru..................22 10 34 13 — 79
Hastings............14 14 11 21 — 60