Alex Allard warned her Hastings College volleyball team of the differences between the Broncos’ two weekend opponents, both of which were ranked.
But it was nothing that she hadn’t told them all season.
That the Great Plains Athletic Conference is one of the toughest and deepest in the NAIA. The proof is in the seven ranked teams and the two — including the Broncos — who are receiving votes in the national poll.
That’s all to reiterate the cliche that any of the conference’s 12 schools can beat the other on any given night. Like when Hastings College upset then-No. 3 Midland earlier this month.
Allard said her team matched up better with Friday’s opponent, No. 16 Dordt, then Saturday’s, No. 14 Northwestern.
The Broncos took the Defenders to five sets on Friday, but lost.
After winning a thrilling, record-setting first set 40-38, Hastings failed to match the energy it showed to open the match. There was not the same killer instinct through the four subsequent sets.
Saturday’s match with the Red Raiders was never close. There was a visual hangover on the court from the night before as well as extra emotion flowing inside Lynn Farrell Arena with the “senior night” label attached.
Northwestern (16-7, 8-5) made quick work of HC in a 25-15, 27-25, 25-12 sweep.
“We knew they were definitely not making as many errors as Dordt did, so we weren’t going to have as many opportunities. The ones we did have, we needed to score and I think that’s what we didn’t execute on,” Allard said.
The Red Raider offense dominated, scoring 20 more kills than the Broncos and hitting .357 for the match with only 12 attack errors.
Hastings recorded seven blocks, but it hardly felt like it, Allard said.
“Defensively there were just holes in gaps,” she said. “Obviously they’re a very strong team offensively. We made a few adjustments... but we just couldn’t transition it.”
Bekah Horstman thumped seven of her 12 kills in the first set for the Red Raiders and also scored a block.
Alysen Dexter, who had the match-high 13 kills, mimicked Horstman with six kills and three ace serves in the second set where Northwestern led by as many as six before the Broncos showed late life to pull ahead 23-21.
Miriam Miller buried three of her team-high eight kills during HC’s 8-3 swing, but the Red Raiders countered with a 6-2 run to end the set behind two more kills and a block all by Horstman.
Northwestern committed only one error in the third set and tacked on 16 kills while HC crumbled with eight errors. Four came in a five-point span late during an 8-1 run by the Red Raiders that pushed the score to 22-10.
Hastings currently sits on the outside looking in for the GPAC tournament and would benefit from winning its final two road games at last-place Morningside (Oct. 30) and seventh-place Concordia (Nov. 2).
Allard said with the way the conference standings are now, with as many ranked teams, there may be a shot at a postseason berth regardless.
Not your typical senior night
After the conclusion of the match, Hastings College still celebrated its four seniors, two of whom have been with the Broncos for four years.
But the term “senior” post COVID-19 pandemic holds different weight.
The NAIA gifted athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic.
Thus, Sydney Mullin and Amani Monroe, two transfers to the HC program, have chosen to act on it. Perhaps they’ll get a “super senior night” next fall.
“It’s very unique,” Allard said of the circumstances. “Both are middles, both have four years of college experience. They’re physical leaders, which is a lot harder to replace, so I think it’s going to be awesome.”
Both Ireland Currey and Emily Krolikowski are what Allard called “emotional leaders.” They have chosen to forgo the offer of an extra season and instead will further their educations to the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC).
“Whatever emotions they’re riding, we ride with them,” Allard said. “The team sees them as the moms of the team.”
Krolikowski tore her ACL and has not played since Sept. 29, but she dressed in uniform one last time Saturday. Allard honored Krolikowski, a Cairo native, by inserting her into the starting lineup.
Northwestern...................25 27 25
Hastings...........................15 25 12
Northwestern College (kills-aces-blocks)
Emily Strausser 0-0-0, Jadeyn Schutt 1-2-0, Olivia Granstra 0-0-0, Emmy Wedgbury 0-2-0, Katie Peters 7-0-1, Bri Kleinwolterink 0-1-0, Olivia Schaub 6-0-1, Alysen Dexter 13-3-1, Macay Van’t Hul 8-0-1, Emily Miller 0-0-0, Bekah Horstman 12-0-1, Natalie Engebretson 0-0-0. Totals: 47-8-5
Assists: Schutt 30, Granstra 13, Strausser 2. Digs: 44 (Strausser 18)
Hastings College (kills-aces-blocks)
Amani Monroe 2-0-2, Ava Lovitt 2-1-0, Jaisee Stinson 0-1-0, Ireland Currey 0-1-0, Miriam Miller 8-0-1, Sydney Mullin 7-0-2 1/2, Emma Foote 0-2-0, Majesta Valasek 2-0-0, Emily Krolikowski 0-0-0, Makenna Asher 4-3-0, Grace Branson 0-0-1/2, Acelyn Klein 0-0-1, Dacey Sealey 2-0-0. Totals: 27-8-7
Assists: Asher 14, Stinson 8, Lovitt 2. Digs: 35 (Lovitt 11)