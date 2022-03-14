AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Hastings College fell to 3-11 on the season following a pair of losses Monday during the Broncos’ Florida spring break trip.
Hastings lost a 9-8 shootout with Hannibal-LaGrange Monday on a ninth-inning walk-off single by Tucker Hughes.
Hughes didn’t start the game, but finished 3-for-4 and was responsible for the Trojans’ final three runs.
He tripled home a run in the eighth and later scored on a passed ball to tie the game at 8-8. Then flipped a pitch to right field with the bases loaded to end the game.
The Broncos led 8-6 before Hughes’ hot stretch.
Hastings opened the game with a 5-0 cushion through 1 1/2 innings.
A double by Keaton Hoeke and single by Tyler Kissler plated two quick runs in the first inning.
Lane Harris singled in Kasey Ohnoutka in the second to go up 3-0. The pair finished a combined 6-for-10 for HC.
Harris later scored on an RBI groundout by Cole Staab and Hoeke was sacrificed in by Kissler.
The Trojans cut the lead to two in their half of the frame with a double and an error.
Harris answered for HC with an RBI single that plated Thomas Hartman.
Camden Brichachek upped the lead to 7-3 on a stolen base attempt that drew an overthrow.
Hoeke flied out to bring home Ohnoutka in the fifth for the Broncos’ final run
Cole Peterson took the loss for Hastings. He fanned three Trojans in his inning-plus of work.
Jaden Driscoll hurled the first seven innings for Hastings, walking two and striking out six. The Trojans slugged 12 hits off him for six runs.
Hanniibal-LaGrange used six arms to survive. Rafael Nolasco snagged the victory with his clean top of the ninth.
Northwestern 5, Hastings 0
The Broncos were two-hit by Northwestern College in a 5-0 loss earlier Monday. The offense failed to support Jackson Grote’s six-inning outing.
Grote, a Shickley native, gave up three runs — two earned — on eight hits and struck out two.
Northwestern took the lead on an error in the third. A single in the fifth, triple in the sixth and homer in the seventh helped the Red Raiders reach the final tally.
Cole Staab and Tyler Kissler recorded the Broncos’ only two hits.