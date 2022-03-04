Home hasn’t been so sweet for the Hastings College baseball team. Not yet, anyway.
The Broncos were hoping that a little Duncan Field magic might help in their season’s first home stand. A win would have snapped Hastings’ four-game losing skid.
But Mayville State spoiled HC’s hopes in game one, defeating the Broncos 5-4 in extra innings.
Then the local weather wouldn’t cooperate in the second game of the double header. It started to rain heavily, and lightning struck. The game was suspended in the bottom of the fifth with the Comets holding a 4-3 lead.
The suspended game will continue where it left off at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Hastings will be coming to bat.
Then, HC and the Comets will play their regularly-scheduled game.
The Broncos played toe to toe with Mayville in the opener. The game scheduled for seven innings took nine innings to determine the winner.
“It was a very competitive game,” said first-year Bronco head coach Joel Schipper. “I thought our approaches at the plate were solid. We’ve got some stuff to clean up. It is all the journey, all the process.”
The Comets took the lead in the top of the ninth with a two-out RBI double.
Mayville has a solid baseball program, as evidenced by the Comets getting to their regionals and winning their conference tournament a year ago. The North Star Athletic Association preseason coaches’ poll put the Comets’ as No. 2 in the league.
“So, we knew going in it was going to be good competition,” Schipper said. “We are excited with how we’re playing. We’re going to get back at it (Saturday).”
With the help of the Bronco bullpen, HC was able to play even-up with the Comets in the middle innings. Relief pitcher Trey Rezac took to the mound for three innings.
“(Rezac) came in and did a great job for us. He kept us in the game and gave us a chance to win. That’s all we can ask of our guys out of the bullpen.”
HC’s most productive inning came in the second frame. That’s when the Broncos tallied two runs. Cole Staab got a 2-RBI single. Getting home were Keaton Hoeke and Kasey Ohnoutka.
Cory Koranda scored a Bronco run in the third inning. Camden Brichacek got home in the fourth frame.
Extra-base hits were hard to come by in the first game. But Elijah Merritt stroked a double.
The Broncos won’t return home again until March 26 against Dordt to begin conference play.
Game one
MSU..............030 001 001 — 5 9 0
HC.................021 100 000 — 4 8 0
WP – Alexander DeCaro. LP – Trey Rezac.
2B – MS, Alan LaRoque, Ty Sturlaug(2). HC, Elijah Merritt.
3B – MS, Carson Landmark.