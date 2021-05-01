The Hastings College baseball team missed an opportunity to improve its chances of reaching Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament, dropping both games Friday night in a home doubleheader to conference leader Concordia by scores of 3-0 and 11-6 at Duncan Field.
With just two regular season conference games remaining, the Broncos, 12-28 overall and 10-16 in conference, will have to take it one inning at a time from pitch one Saturday afternoon against Northwestern College and hope for the best in the home doubleheader finale.
“The consistency that we sometimes don’t play with is something that has been a problem for us all year,” Bronco head coach Steve Spongberg said. “You hope that those things work themselves out because we do have a number of older players on the team who have had varsity experience.”
On this day, that experience was trumped by an even more experienced Bulldog team.
Facing Concordia’s senior ace pitcher Jake Fosgett in the opener, the Broncos matched up well on the hill, with senior right-hander Race Traynor going the distance in a losing effort. The hard-luck starter scattered seven hits with five strikeouts and four walks but was victimized by two errors that led to all three Concordia runs.
After working his way out of a first-inning, bases loaded jam, Concordia’s Fosgett cruised the remainder of the game, facing just one hitter over the minimum between the second and sixth innings before turning the ball over to junior closer Nathan Buckallew to finish out the final frame. Fosgett struck out nine batters and walked just one while touching 91 mph on the radar gun consistently throughout the contest.
“We probably couldn’t have pitched much better in that first game,” Spongberg said. “Race Traynor threw a great game for us, with a lot of off-speed stuff that kept them out on their front foot.
“They hit a lot of fly balls and we played pretty good defense behind him, but we had an opportunity in the first inning — loaded the bases with one out — and didn’t make contact with either two (hitters). When you’re facing one of the better pitchers in the conference, you’re probably going to get two or three opportunities in which to score, and we didn’t get the job done.”
The Broncos managed just three hits in the opener, which came off closer Buckallew in the final frame.
In the nightcap it was essentially one awful inning that did Hastings in. The Bulldogs, ranked 22nd in the NAIA, sent 11 men to the plate off sophomore Trey Rezac and freshman A.J. Hansen in that fateful third inning and cashed in eight of them — capped by bases-clearing hits by freshman Joey Grabanski and sophomore Noah Janssen with the bases loaded — that erased an early 3-0 Broncos lead.
Hastings was outhit 14-11 by Concordia in the second game but did post the game’s only home run, a solo shot over the left field wall by Traynor in the fifth inning.
Spongberg said he thought Concordia’s ability to make things happen was aided in part by the winning team’s familiarity with wins to date. With the sweep, Concordia improved to 33-8 overall and 20-6 in GPAC play.
“I think the difference in the two teams is that they (Concordia) have had a lot of success and feed off of situations. We’re at that point in the year where we have to find ways to win games and we didn’t do that,” Spongberg said. “I felt if we played well we had an opportunity to win in the first game but didn’t get the job done. That second game we just didn’t play well enough to win. ”
The Broncos will look to stay alive in the conference postseason hunt with their twinbill against the Red Raiders that will likely determine the team’s fate.
“We’ve got one day left,” Spongberg said. “The bottom line is: us, Northwestern and Midland are battling for two of the last spots. If we sweep them tomorrow we would win the tie-breaker, beating them twice head-to-head. If it becomes a three-way tie, there are a whole bunch of different things that could go into it.
“The only thing we can control is what we do. We have to go out there and we have to play well. (Senior) Josh Merithew will throw our first game and he’s probably been our best pitcher this year. If we can win the first game, then we’ve just got to go to the second game and give ourselves a chance. We still hold our destiny in our hands to some degree, but certainly not the way we wanted to.”
Game one
CUNE................000 012 0 — 3 7 1
HC.....................000 000 0 — 0 3 2
W — Jake Fosgett. L — Race Traynor.
S — Nathan Buckallew.
2B — H, Traynor.
Game two
CUNE........008 000 300 — 11 14 3
HC...............300 010 002 — 6 11 0
W — Nick Little. L — Trey Rezac.
2B — C, Joey Grabanski 2, Jesse Garcia; H, Cole Staab, Kasey Ohnoutka.
3B — C, Noah Janssen.
HR — H, Traynor.