Hastings College’s softball team shrugged off a first-game loss Wednesday, then claimed a game-two victory in a double header with Midland University.
The Broncos dropped the opener 8-2. Then HC broke to an early lead and held on for a 7-5 decision at the Smith Softball Complex.
Hastings College coach Troy Baker praised his squad’s efforts, especially for the nightcap win that improved HC’s conference record to 7-5 while lifting its overall record to 13-17.
“They were a gritty bunch. I think we walked eight times and got five sacrifice bunts down. We extended their pitchers to the core,” Baker said. “We bounced back. Midland is a great team. We showed how well we could play with them.”
In the game-two win, HC earned just five hits. But it was quality over quantity.
The Broncos’ Macie Mays rapped a double and slugged a solo home run. Taylor Stuhr belted a two-run single. Sydney Schelkopf slapped a pair of singles and scored twice.
“We got some clutch hits,” Baker said about his squad’s second-game offense.
Hastings jumped to a 3-0 advantage in the second game’s first inning. The Broncos never trailed.
Schelkopf got the scoring action underway, trotting home on a bases-loaded walk to Kyleigh Boever, who was also the winning pitcher. Schelkopf reached on a lead-off single.
Mays and Lexi Mudloff made it 3-0 when they scored on Stuhr’s single.
Midland wouldn’t go down quietly.The Warriors produced three runs in the fourth inning but trailed 6-4.
Both teams struggled defensively, as they played in windy conditions with gusts up to 40 miles per hour.
“We didn’t play defense very well. Playing out in this wind was nuts for both teams,” Baker said. “Balls up in the air were going cuckoo. It was a 40 mile an hour wind gust. If you could throw strikes you were going to be in the ball game.”
Midland’s loss dropped the Warriors’ GPAC record to 8-2. They hold a 23-8 season record. The Warriors have dropped two of their last four outings. Prior to Tuesday’s loss to Dordt, the Warriors hadn’t lost since March 4.
Wednesday’s double header had been originally scheduled for March 28. But unplayable weather conditions forced the rescheduling.
Game two
Midland...........010 301 0 — 5 10 4
Hastings............320 110 x — 7 5 1
W — Kyleigh Boever. L — Chloe Wasielewski
2B — M, Roni Foote, Aliyah Rincon, Carly Pfizer. H, Macie Mays.
HR — H, Mays.
Midland 8, HC 2
The Broncos enjoyed a 2-0 advantage in the first inning. But Midland tore loose for five runs in the second frame.
Hastings never scored again, while Midland tacked on three more runs throughout the course of the seven-inning game.
HC garnered only three hits. The biggest hit came in the opening frame. That’s when Elana Gerhard slammed a two-run homer. It also scored Rayleigh Guyer who got on with a walk.
Gerhard’s home run came off Aliyah Rincon, one of the conference’s best pitchers. The blast ascended over the right field fence, undeterred by the strong southerly wind.
Rincon threw in the first inning only. Her brief appearance came a day after she threw 160 pitches in an extra-inning loss to Dordt.
“We had a game plan for Rincon. We wanted to see some top notch pitching. And we did. We hit a two-run homer off her,” Baker said.
The only other Bronco hit was a single by Rayleigh Guyer in the fifth frame.
Game one
Midland...........050 200 1 — 8 10 0
Hastings............200 000 0 — 2 3 2
W — Alexis Page. L — Sophia Havercamp.
2B — M, Roni Foote. H, Kyleigh Boever.
HR – H, Elana Gerhard.