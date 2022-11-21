A quick turnaround didn’t seem to affect Hastings College much when it took the floor Monday night, even though head coach Todd Raridon was skeptical.
The Broncos defeated Mount Marty on Saturday evening for their second conference victory, then regrouped for a non-conference win Monday night over Dakota State.
“I was worried about this game just because I thought they were a good team and had a lot of talent,” said Raridon, whose team won 74-64 inside Lynn Farrell Arena.
“They’re well coached and I felt like playing on Saturday night and turning around to try to prepare for them was not going to be easy.”
Hastings College (8-0) trailed early but utilized a 13-0 run across a 3 1/2-minute stretch in the first half to pull ahead for good in the contest despite Dakota State’s best efforts to minimize the lead.
The Trojans (2-3), who have been on the road for the last three weeks, shrunk the Broncos’ advantage from 19 points to nine points with 1:55 left in the game. They previously trimmed it from 16 to as little as six in opening the second half on a 9-2 scoring run.
“At about the time I was going to call a timeout, something good happened to us,” Raridon said.
Tyrique McMurrin stopped the bleeding with a bucket and a foul, though he missed the free throw. That began an 8-0 Bronco run that re-upped the lead to 14 with 13:30 remaining.
McMurrin was one of three Broncos in double figures with 16 points off the bench.
Starters Reggie Thomas and Karson Gansebom each poured in a game-high 21 points as Hastings College eclipsed its win total from a season ago.
The Broncos out-rebounded the Trojans 43-24 with 14 offensive rebounds. That equated to 18 second-chance points against a team bigger than them on paper. Phil Cisrow roped in a game-high 13 boards.
“I thought our kids worked hard on the glass,” Raridon said. “We had Phil come in and get a big offensive rebound and kick out, and Tyrique had the same thing for us where we could run the clock a little bit. It allowed us to shorten the game as best we could.”
Dakota State put three players in double figures led by Deshawn Kelly’s 13 points. Chris Morales had 11 and Sam Muller 10.
Raridon credited Dawson Zenger for holding DSU’s Manny N’tula to five points after he came in averaging 12.
The Broncos’ defense as a whole, though, had a handful of lapses that could have been costly in a closer game.
“We just weren’t getting defensive stops and they were getting too easy of looks,” Raridon said. “We let our guard down defensively and they’re a good enough team that they can get shots.”
The Broncos don’t play again until Sunday in an exhibition at Augustana in Sioux Falls, S.D. It’ll be their final non-conference game.
Raridon said a focus over the next handful of days and heading into that matchup will be on offensive flow.
“We’re doing some good things offensively, but we can be better,” Raridon said.
Dakota St. (2-3)...........29 35 — 64
Hastings (8-0)/.............42 32 — 74
Dakota State (64)
Chris Morales 5-8 0-0 11, Sam Muller 4-10 2-2 10, Mann N’tula 1-4 2-2 5, Ronnie Latting 3-5 0-0 6, Ben Hoverson 2-6 0-0 5, Deshawn Kelly 4-11 4-4 13, Jace Kelley 1-4 1-2 4, Brett Limke 0-3 0-0 0, Ethan Damerum 4-6 0-0 8, Taylor Edwards 1-2 0-0 2, Nolan Depover 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-59 9-10 64.
Hastings College (74)
Dawson Zenger 1-5 1-2 4, Phil Cisrow 2-4 0-0 4, Karson Gansebom 7-17 4-4 21, Reggie Thomas 9-17 3-4 21, Danilo Matovic 4-4 0-0 8, Zach Rust 0-1 0-0 0, Tyrique McMurrin 7-12 1-3 16, Anthony Thompson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 30-61 9-13 74.
Three-point goals—D 5-20 (Morales 1-4, Muller 0-2, N’tula 1-2, Hoverson 1-3, Kelly 1-2, Kelley 1-3, Limke 0-3); HC 5-20 (Zenger 1-4, Cisrow 0-2, Gansebom 3-9, Thomas 0-2, Rust 0-1, McMurrin 1-2). Rebounds—D 24 (Muller 6); HC 43 (Cisrow 13). Steals—D 5 (Morals 2); HC 4 (Thomas 3). Assists—D 10 (Damerum 5); HC 11 (Thomas 7).