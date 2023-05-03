SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Troy Baker isn't lamenting the fact that his Hastings College softball team was in position to open the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament with a pair of wins.
But there was an alternate reality where the Broncos could have put themselves in the driver's seat to earn a spot in the championship game.
After the Broncos upset pod host and second-seeded Morningside 3-1 to start the tourney Wednesday, anything seemed possible and spirits were at maybe the season's high.
Then the harsh reality of missed opportunity early against Midland, which is by Baker's standard the best team in the league, set the tone in a momentum-halting 8-0 loss at Jensen Softball Complex in Sioux City, Iowa.
"It felt like it was bigger than it actually was," Baker said from his hotel room across state lines in South Dakota. "We hadn't been there since 2017. They showed a lot of emotion, they were very excited.
"Hindsight is 20/20 but it would have almost been better to play back-to-back."
Baker was referring to the tournament schedule, which had Hastings in the 10 a.m. game and the winner playing at 2 p.m. He would have preferred Midland's schedule — the third-seeded Warriors played Jamestown at noon and rolled right into the winner's bracket game.
"We got a break, we had to eat, we had to reflect a bit," Baker said. "We were ready to play against Midland, who is the best team. Nothing against Northwestern, they're a great team, but Midland just went and took two games from them on Saturday and are a loaded lineup."
Hastings' lineup holds its own, but it was unable to produce from a bases-loaded situation with no outs in the first inning against Midland, and produced just three hits in the five-inning game shortened by mercy rule.
"If we get one run, hey, that's OK," Baker said. "But you don't get any? And you don't put the ball in play? It was a downer."
Midland (33-12, 16-6) turned around and homered in the first inning, then tacked on two more runs in the second and three in the third. An RBI double after a leadoff singe in the fifth activated the run rule.
"All credit to Midland. I respect the program, outstanding team, and they just took it to us," Baker said.
The Broncos ground out a 3-1 win over the host Mustangs in what was, to that point, the season's rubber match. Now the teams will meet in an elimination game Thursday at noon.
Hastings' Taylor Stuhr was the hero in Wednesday's opener. She belted a two-run home run with two outs in the top of the sixth inning. Her fifth bomb of the season staked the Broncos to a 3-0 lead on Grace Buffington.
Morningside got a run back in the bottom half of the sixth with a two-out single, then threatened with the winning run on in a bases-loaded situation in the seventh.
But HC starter Kyleigh Boever closed out her complete game four-hitter to earn the victory.
"When Kyleigh is on the hill, the team knows we're going to be in 99% of the games," Baker said of his starter, who struck out four and walked only two.
HC cracked the scoreboard in the third inning. Rayleigh Guyer led off the frame with a single and later scored on a Macie Mays' two-out knock.
Baker expects a motivated Morningside team to show up to the complex Thursday morning. But doesn't ever count his group out.
"We'll see what we're made of tomorrow," Baker said. "They're going to respond. I'm never going to say we're going to win a ball game, but Kyleigh is going to give us all she's got.
"I just know that (Morningside) is going to be motivated. I know that program and I've seen it for 24 years. That team is going to come out and we're going to have to take a pretty good shot early and respond to it."
Game one
HC................001 002 0 — 3 5 0
MU................000 001 0 — 1 4 0
W — Kyleigh Boever. L — Grace Buffington.
2B — H, Lauren Schneider. M, Vanessa Bohuslavsky.
HR — H, Taylor Stuhr.
Game two
HC (18-24)............000 00x x — 0 3 3
MU (33-12)....................223 01x x — 8 10 2
W — Alexis Page. L — Sophia Haverkamp.
2B — M, Emily Prai, Roni Foote, Page, Ariyana Crafton.
HR — M, Carly Pfitzer.