Concordia made quick work of Hastings College in the teams' first conference dual of the season Thursday night inside Kiewit Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs benefitted from three open weight classes and scored a pair of early pins to secure a 36-10 victory, avenging last year's loss to the Broncos.
“Tonight, giving up three opens is tough," said first-year Hastings coach Trey Heckadon. "We bumped some guys up and I think they accepted the challenge and went out and wrestled hard. I thought our gas tanks were great.
"I think there was a couple of opportunities we missed, but overall it’s something that we can learn from and grow from. One thing that we preach is get 1% better and I think we got 1% better tonight and I’m looking forward to getting back at it tomorrow.”
The home crowd packed in tightly to support the new coach and his grapplers. But few results favoring Hastings surfaced in the dual.
Concordia's big wins came via pins at 165- and 184-pounds.
At 165, Issiah Burks, ranked fifth in the GPAC, locked up Hastings' Jake Patterson, who was wrestling up from 157 pounds where he is ranked 23rd in the country and third in the GPAC. Burks won an early scramble and flipped Patterson straight to his back, scoring a takedown. The match was soon over in 1 minute, 4 seconds.
Kenesaw native Stephen Duffy needed just 14 seconds to pin HC's Keenan Griffin at 184.
The Broncos suffered another blow at 141 with sixth-rated Kavika Aholelei dropping a 6-4 decision to CUNE's Creighton Baughman, the second-rated GPAC wrestler in the class and 12th in the NAIA.
Aholelei got the crowd excited with an early takedown, but Baughman eventually tied the score and clinched the bout with a reversal.
The Broncos salvaged three victories from the night — at 149, 174 and 285.
Jack Morton scored four team points with a 12-4 major decision over Concordia's Jeremiah Sistek.
“Jack trusted the game plan we were talking about all week," Heckadon said. "If we just kept the pace, kept opening them up, and kept being aggressive, good things would happen. By that second period, it was kind of our match to control. Jack kept his foot on the gas pedal, major kudos to him."
Hastings' Cole Maschmann beat fourth-ranked Jose Sanchez via sudden victory at 174 in what was by far the most entertaining match of the night.
Maschmann was down 8-5 to start the third period, but notched quick escape and then a takedown to tie the match. Heckadon made the decision to concede an escape point because the Broncos had earned one point for riding time.
Maschmann scored a takedown to send it to overtime and then sealed the deal in overtime.
“It was kind of the same for Cole as it was for Jack," Heckadon said. "We found ourselves down early and, as a freshman, we are going to have some times where we should finish a shot but we let some veteran moves get the best of us.
"But Cole never lost belief, kept pushing, kept shooting, and kept the pace, and he broke the kid and we were able to just rack up takedowns. Again, that just goes back to believing in the hard work we put in everyday.”
Hastings' final victory came from Matheson Rodriguez's 4-1 decision over Jack Hedke. All four of Rodriguez’s points came from stalling penalty points.
“When you get heavy weights together you never really know what is going to happen. I think both guys came out kind of butting heads and kudos to Matheson, he controlled the center of the mat, he forced the action now we have to work on finding some offense out of getting a lot of good forward pressure," Heckadon said.
"Matheson is a young freshman who hasn’t been in wrestling for a long time so I’m looking forward to his growth as we get more matches and more experience and really the sky's the limit as long as he keeps believing in himself."
The Broncos' next action will be on Nov. 19th at the UNK Open in Kearney.
Concordia 36, Hastings 10
125 — Grant Wells, CUNE, won by forfeit
133 — Thomas Ivey, CUNE, won by forfeit
141 — Creighton Baughman, CUNE, dec. over Kavika Aholelei, HC
149 — Jack Morton, HC, maj. dec. over Jeremiah Sistek, CUNE
157 — Tommy Wentz, CUNE, dec. over Andy Rojas, HC
165 — Issiah Burks, CUNE, pinned Jake Patterson, HC, 1:04
174 — Cole Maschmann, HC, sudden victory over Jose Sanchez, CUNE
184 — Stephen Duffy, CUNE, pinned Keenan Griffin, HC, 0:14
197 — Garrett Moser, CUNE, won by forfeit
285 — Matheson Rodriguez, HC, dec. over Jack Hedke, CUNE