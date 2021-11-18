MARSHALL, Mo. — As head coach Cole Poppen put it, “the footy gods” weren’t in Hastings College’s favor Thursday.
And those same gods ended the Broncos’ season.
Hastings had executed its game plan well against No. 7 Missouri Valley in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament.
HC’s pressure and “relentless” attack put the host Vikings in numerous difficult spots, namely in the first half.
The teams were tied for the better part of the second half and HC held the advantage in shots.
But the elements required a change in strategy.
A strong gust favoring one half of the field blew against the Broncos for the final 45 minutes while the Vikings played with the wind at their back.
Hastings sent high crosses in behind the Viking defense in the first half, but required more of a grounded effort when the teams switched directions.
Eventually, MVU manipulated Mother Nature for its game-winner, which snapped the 1-1 tie in the 79th minute.
Missouri Valley produced 10 corner kicks in 17 minutes. The persistent effort finally broke the Broncos’ backs and sent them home for the second straight season, this time with a 2-1 loss.
Kazuki Hashimoto was responsible for the goal that advanced the Vikings (16-5) to Saturday’s bracket final.
“Just by nature of having so many opportunities in a row... and them trying to hit a specific spot by the near post, it flicked off one of their guys and slipped through a bunch of bodies and into the back of the net,” Poppen said.
“It was heartbreaking because they were intentionally trying to hit that spot and we had defended it very, very well. But that just goes to show the level of quality we were against. If you don’t defend one of the 10 set pieces correctly, that’s all it takes to hurt you.”
The Vikings struck 17 minutes in when Stevan Milosevic headed in a corner. But HC got its answer just before halftime, which allowed the Broncos a chance to carry momentum into the final 45.
“The last 15 minutes of the first half our pressure really started to get to them,” Poppen said. “We had a series of three or four really good opportunities. On our bench the talk was ‘It’s coming, it’s coming, it’s coming; we’re so close, keep going.
“We were finally able to get that goal before halftime and it really propelled us forward.”
Tyler Mase’s header on Ross Murphy’s free kick in the 45th minute yielded the equalizer.
“Mase had a great game,” Poppen said. “Unfortunately he had to come out due to cramps, but that just shows how hard he was working.”
Hastings held the advantage in shots on goal 10-7, but MVU’s 16-4 margin in corner kicks told the story.
“We had solid moments to score goals, but unfortunately, on the day, they took their opportunities and we didn’t,” Poppen said. “We all feel like we maybe deserved a little bit more, but it is what it is and they’re a very, very good team. I imagine they’ll continue to be successful.”
The Broncos finish the season 12-5-2 under Poppen, who is in the second year of a grad assistantship and acting as interim head coach of the program.
Poppen said he’d like to continue coaching at Hastings College and he’s proud of the year the team had. But ultimately, it’s not his decision.
“The administration is going to do their best to find whoever is best for this position,” Poppen said. “It is a position that I would definitely want and I’ve enjoyed my time this last season, but it’s not up to me. I’m not trying to put any pressure on anybody. It’s (about) what’s best for the program and that’s what matters.”
Notes: Hastings College won a share of the Great Plains Athletic Conference for the 22nd time in program history this season and produced eight all-conference players.