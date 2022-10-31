SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Cole Poppen’s worries can subside for now.
The Hastings College men’s soccer team got by Dordt 2-0 on the road Saturday in the final match of the regular season.
Poppen, the coach of the No. 22 Broncos, knew the Defenders would be worthy challengers, especially on their home field in Sioux Center, Iowa.
And they had the early advantage after Javier Moscardo scored in the fifth minute on an assist from Ryan Reyes.
A bad turnover by the Broncos’ back line outside the 18-yard box gave Moscardo a 1-on-1 chance with keeper Brendan Dally. Moscardo beat Dally diving to his right.
But Hastings College answered back in the 20th minute courtesy of a corner kick by Jackson Brown. Tyler Mase high-pointed the ball on the far side of the net and angled it just inside the right post.
The Broncos (13-1-1, 10-0-1) took the lead just before halftime on a penalty kick by Mase, who fired to the upper right corner of the net as Dordt’s keeper slid to his right (left post).
The lead stood, even through the final four minutes when HC was down a man. Ryan Lewis was given a red card — a result of his second yellow for the match — after a bad challenge on the sideline. He knew it as soon as he popped up from his half-slide attempt to steal the ball.
Lewis will now have to miss Hastings’ home quarterfinal match of the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday against Mount Marty.
The Broncos outshot Dordt 7-4 on the day (5-4 on net) and had two more corner kicks. Dally made three saves for HC.
The Hastings victory was Dordt’s first loss since Sept. 3. The Defenders had a 12-match unbeaten streak that featured seven wins and five ties.
Bronco women secure No. 3 seed
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Dordt scored the first two goals and Hastings College the last two Saturday as the teams tied in the regular season finale.
The Broncos were already likely the No. 3 seed in the postseason tournament before the match and remained in that slot with the match’s result. Dordt will be the fifth-seed.
The Defenders broke the ice just more than a half hour into the match with a goal by Karinna Tel. The assist came via Shayla Van Beek, who skied a ball deep into Bronco territory for Tel to catch up with.
Tel ran it down, tapped the ball past the last HC defender with her head and raced for a 1-on-1 chance with keeper Sofie Jackson-Pedersen, who attempted a challenge near the top of the 18-yard box instead of staying in goal.
Tel juked to the right as Jackson-Pedersen slid, and flipped the ball into the open net.
Tel had the assist on Dordt’s second goal, which was scored by Jori Bronner in the 57th minute. The Defenders benefitted from an HC clearing attempt near midfield that caromed back into Dordt’s offensive half.
Carrying down the near sideline, Tel powered a left-footed cross into the box, where Bronner won a joust with a Bronco defender and then skipped the ball under Jackson-Pedersen.
Hastings’ first goal came just after Tel had another promising scoring chance. Jackson-Pedersen made the save, cleared to midfield and Eva Dunker settled it before dishing to Dekota Schubert.
Schubert punted over the Defenders’ back line and Dulce Lopez gave chase. Lopez stopped just outside the box, put the ball on her dominant side (right) and launched on goal. The shot in the 66th minute sailed over keeper Jenna Wright’s head and outstretched hand to halve the margin.
Twelve minutes later, Schubert tied the match unassisted.
Again, the Bronco goal followed a Dordt scoring chance. Tel nearly netted another goal on a left-footed one-timed shot on Jackson-Pedersen.
But HC got on the break. Naomi Pedroza floated a pass well ahead of Schubert, who reached it at the same time as Wright, Dordt’s keeper.
Wright slid into the ball, making contact with it, but Schubert’s unintentional positioning deflected the ball back in perfect line with the goal. The ball, clear of anyone, trickled across the line for the tie.
It was the result of pure hustle and a little luck favoring HC (12-2-3, 7-2-3), which hosts Morningside Wednesday in the GPAC quarterfinals.