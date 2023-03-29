As individuals, the 10 shooters representing the Hastings College shotgun sports team at national competition in San Antonio, Texas, last week were just off the mark when it came to achieving individual accolades.
As a team, however, they were right on target, garnering a school-record second-place overall finish that included national championship wins in skeet doubles and combined skeet events.
But for six targets and the team would have won it all, with Liberty University topping the field of 39 Division III teams competing.
Senior Tristin Duff came within six targets of achieving All American status himself, racking up points in multiple categories in what third-year Bronco head coach Michael Saint said was perhaps the most impressive team effort he’s ever witnessed as coach.
Competing across the board of disciplines, Duff hit 536-of-600 targets, topping HC’s Doubles American Skeet team shooters with a 93-of-100 showing. The team tied for first in that category but lost in a shoot-off to finish runners-up.
“I had a really good core group of dedicated shooters,” Saint said. “They knew at the start of the season they had the ability and talent to put up scores that would compete at the nationals level and that’s what they’d been working for all season mentally and physically. Every time they came to practice, that was their goal: to go down to Nationals and win it.
“They’d been mentally pushing each other all season and knew what the ultimate goal was and what it would take, and we got really close. Unfortunately, we got beat by six targets.”
Among the team’s top shooters in doubles trap, Duff’s score of 90 out of 100 targets tied with freshman Hunter Gilbertson for HC’s best individual showing at the event. A fourth-year team member, the senior exemplified the spirit and dedication mirrored by the team throughout the season, Saint said.
“Honestly, Tristin has been working very hard with it since I first became coach in 2020,” he said. “He’s out almost every week on his own accord, shooting and trying to get better.”
Others consistently on mark for the Broncos at nationals included junior Ty Parsons, whose mark of 533 out of 600 targets was second to Duff; sophomore Tanner Dager, who placed in every event while amassing an overall score of 531 out of 600; and sophomore Kyle Frederick, who posted a team-best American skeet score of 99-of-100 after hitting 75 straight targets before missing on the fourth box.
Freshman Hunter Gilbertson topped Bronco freshmen marksmen with a 529 out of 600 mark, posting a team-best trap score of 98-of-100 and tying for team-best in doubles trap with 90-of-100.
“It was impressive to watch them all shoot,” Saint said. “We started with double skeet when we got down to Texas and it was raining and misty. The field was muddy where we were shooting, and we had to scrape the stations off because there was mud on them. They still shot really well.
“Until this past week, the highest they had ever placed at nationals was third in 2018. It was probably one of the best performances I’ve ever seen. All 10 of our shooters I brought contributed at least one score in the event.”
With just two seniors departing from the 10 athletes who competed at nationals, Saint is optimistic HC will have yet another shot at attaining its goal of becoming national champions next season.
“I’m extremely excited with how they shot, especially our freshmen,” he said. “We’ve got a great group returning, and our recruiting class could be just as strong as the one I brought in last year. Hopefully we can get a couple of really good freshman to take the (graduating) seniors’ places, or have a few of this year’s freshmen step up and shoot a touch better.
“When it comes down to (losing by) six targets, it’s honestly the mental side of it. To reach our end goal next year, we will need to eliminate a few mistakes mentally and mechanically and all the smaller mistakes, not letting simple targets get away that everyone should hit.”