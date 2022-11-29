SIOUX CITY, Iowa — As they head into pool play for the second round of the NAIA national volleyball tournament as one of 24 teams still alive in the postseason, Hastings College head coach Alex Allard is certain of one thing: her Broncos are ready and excited to represent the college and community at a high level in Sioux City, Iowa, this week.

The Broncos (20-13) will meet fifth-ranked Concordia in their opening round of pool play at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Tyson Event Center before returning to take on No. 13 Park University at 1 p.m. Thursday.

0
0
0
0
0