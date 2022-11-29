SIOUX CITY, Iowa — As they head into pool play for the second round of the NAIA national volleyball tournament as one of 24 teams still alive in the postseason, Hastings College head coach Alex Allard is certain of one thing: her Broncos are ready and excited to represent the college and community at a high level in Sioux City, Iowa, this week.
The Broncos (20-13) will meet fifth-ranked Concordia in their opening round of pool play at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Tyson Event Center before returning to take on No. 13 Park University at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Competing in eight pools, winners from each pool will advance to bracket play, where single elimination games will decide the tournament winner. And while Allard readily concedes the Broncos were less than stellar in their previous head-to-head matches against the Bulldogs (24-5) this season, she thinks the two losses may actually serve to bring what was missing to the surface before at a time when it counts most.
"Honestly, when it comes to this point in the season, it is really about whoever shows up and executes," Allard said. "It doesn't matter how many times you've won and lost in the past. It's about the next 48 hours.
"Third time's a charm. We definitely have a better understanding of Concordia, having played them twice. It wasn't necessarily anything they did or didn't do. I just don't think we played well on our side of the net in either of those matches."
The Broncos were swept twice by the Bulldogs during the regular season, losing in straight sets on Aug. 31 in Seward and then Oct. 29 in Hastings.
An improved passing game fueled by tough serves will be the game plan Allard hopes will bring different results this time around, she said.
"We need those two things so we can run all of our offensive options," she said. "Those are what we'll be focusing on mainly."
HC has yet to play Park University (27-5) during Allard's four years as head coach, but the Broncos are 4-1 all-time against the Pirates with the most recent victory coming in a four sets during the 2016 national championship run.
Much of what needs to happen Wednesday and Thursday will rest on the capable shoulders of junior Makenna Asher. The team's lone setter in its 5-1 offense, Asher will be counted upon to keep senior heavy hitters Marlee Taylor, Amani Monroe and Rachel Hefta fed. Likewise, sophomore back row specialist and all-conference second-teamer Miriam Miller will be looking to keep the team's multiple offensive schemes fueled.
"We'll be looking for some leadership from our seniors," Allard said. "They've all been doing well."
Having knocked off Texas Wesleyan in five sets in the opening round of the tournament Nov. 19, Allard thinks the Broncos are riding high in terms of overall team confidence despite the time off for Thanksgiving. That the Broncos are healthy and seem to be peaking at just the right time should make them formidable opponents going forward, she said.
"We're happy about where we are physically, mentally, and emotionally," she said. "We're excited to represent Hastings College and the Hastings community.
"One of my goals coming in here as a new coach was to make it back here (to the national tournament). I feel proud of the girls and the program."
The Broncos won their first and only national championship in 2016 and have made it to the national tournament 14 times in the program's history. Prior to this year, their most recent appearance was in 2018, when they were stopped in the Round of 16.
"I know girls are ready to compete at a level like this," Allard said. "Nobody on our team, players or coaches, has made it this far before. Everybody is excited."