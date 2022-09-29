Hastings College rode its fastest start of the season to a 32-13 homecoming victory over Dakota Wesleyan Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field.
After starting slow the week before against Concordia, the Broncos (4-1) galloped out to a 23-0 lead against the now 0-5 Tigers, setting the tone early on both sides of the line.
Stretching the field with a pair of lengthy touchdown passes from senior quarterback John Zamora — 28 yards to Garrett Esch in the first quarter and 32 yards to Ethan Wilborn in the second quarter — the Broncos' first-half points parade included a team safety and 37-yard touchdown run by freshman Antoine Murphy.
Through its tidy effort, the team sent a clear message to both its opponent and head coach Matt Franzen that it had no intention of falling victim to the distractions of homecoming festivities.
"That was about as good a start as we could have hoped for," Franzen said. "Offensively, the last few weeks we hadn't been able to generate anything in the first quarter. In this one, we were able to hit a deep ball on our first play, then put it in the end zone on our fourth play.
Defensively, we got a quick three-and-out before they had a bad snap that went over the end zone for a safety. We were able to carry that momentum really deep into the second quarter and climb out to a 23-0 lead."
Despite Dakota Wesleyan's last-second touchdown strike from freshman quarterback Connor Drake to junior wide receiver Kiel Nelson with eight seconds left in the half, the Tigers were really never able to mount anything resembling a comeback in the second half of play. And that, on the whole, was enough to leave Franzen satisfied with the outcome.
"Their score right before halftime took a little wind out of our sails, but all in all we were still pretty happy with our overall production in the first half," he said. "Our guys handled any potential Homecoming distractions very well, especially at the beginning."
Following a scoreless third quarter, the Broncos padded their lead on a 27-yard-field goal by Jason Bachle at the 14:05 mark to up their advantage to 26-7. The two teams traded touchdowns to close out the game's scoring, with Dakota Wesleyan scoring six on a two-yard touchdown run by sophomore Jamin Arend at the 10:23 mark and Hastings answering on a 28-yard pass from Zamora to Esch with 4:01 remaining.
Bachle and safety Koby Brandenburg were named GPAC players of the week on special teams and defense, respectively. Bachle averaged 44.4 yards per punt, keeping the Tigers deep in their own territory, with 2-of-5 punts downed inside the 20 yard line. He was also 3-for-4 in PAT kicks and added a three-pointer.
Brandenburg helped ground the Tiger passing game with a pair of interceptions and six tackles.
"We won field position again," Franzen said. "We've been able to do that the past couple weeks because Jason has been very productive for us in that phase of his game.
"Koby is one of our team captains and best players. We depend on him to do a lot of things in a lot of ways and he's delivered for us."
Though his numbers weren't flashy, Zamora continued to move the fast-track offense forward, Franzen said. The right hander completed 15-of-34 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. His ability to pilot the offense will largely determine just how explosive the Broncos offense can be going forward.
"I thought he threw the ball really well again," Franzen said of Zamora. "He's got a good thing going with his receivers and has really started to grasp the scheme and things we're trying to take away each week from the defenses we're playing against.
"His completion percentage wasn't great, but there were a few balls batted down at the line of scrimmage and a couple of things that weren't necessarily his fault that showed up in his completion percentage. By and large, he's really coming into his own now in this offense, and at just the right time."
The Broncos will look to keep their composure and momentum as they head into their home field matchup against Briar Cliff (1-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field.
Perhaps the biggest challenge Franzen and offensive coordinator Ken Fasnacht face going forward is keeping the Broncos from becoming complacent in response to their fast start. As strange as that may sound, an unfamiliar run of success can be difficult to maintain over the long haul, Franzen said.
"It's interesting talking to our players about not looking too far down the road," he said. "We're trying to be the best we can be today, tomorrow and Saturday and not to look at the big picture and maybe get overwhelmed by it.
"I think our guys have a good amount of confidence right now in what we're doing. In any sport, but especially team sports, that confidence and buy-in is really important. We need to stay consistent in the little things we've done to get to this point."
And while the team's toughest opponents — including Morningside, Northwestern, and Dordt — still lie ahead on its schedule, perhaps its most formidable challenge will be building upon that sweet taste of success they've enjoyed to date. Franzen said he is confident the Broncos will stay hungry going forward.
"The thing I've been most impressed by is this team's trust in their coaches and each other," he said. "With some of the national powers coming in here in the back half of our schedule, there will be more big tests to come. At this point, we're just trying to get better each week in all phases."