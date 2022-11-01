As Todd Raridon sees it, a good offense starts with a good defense.
And that’s why the longtime North Central College and former Nebraska Wesleyan head coach is spending so much time this season making sure his new team can fill the bill on both ends of the court.
The Hastings College alum is looking to bring the Broncos back to a position of prominence in the Great Plains Athletic Conference this season after leading NCC to its conference final last season in Illinois.
To do so, he’ll be reaching into his bag of tricks with a plethora of half-court pass plays he hopes will be picked up quickly following a Bronco season where run-and-gun was flavor of the day.
But for any of his offensive plans to work, he’ll need the defense to keep HC opponents at bay, particularly as the Broncos transition into their new style of play.
“They’re trying to learn a whole new system from the last two or three years that is completely different than what they are used to,” Raridon said. “Offensive-wise, we still want to push the basketball and run. We’re working on good shots versus not good shots in the early shot clock. The big thing is learning the plays and secondary breaks.
“On the defensive end, we have to get better on that end of the floor for us to get better in this conference. Where in the past we’d probably spend about 70-30 (percent) on offense and defense, now it’s 50-50 because we’re learning a whole new system.”
Returning second team All-GPAC standout Karson Gansebom, a 6-foot-2 senior wing, heads a group of starters expected to bring Raridon’s game plan to fruition this season. A highly capable shooter who averaged a team-best 17 points a year ago, Gansebom figures to be a driving force in this year’s offense, Raridon said.
“He’s always looking for shots,” he said. “He’s trying to realize where his shots are coming from in our offense as opposed to where they were before.
“He shoots the ball well from the perimeter and has done a great job of adapting to our offense. He’s somebody who can post up, too. He’s not afraid to play with his back to the basket.”
Also back to balance the offense is sophomore Dawson Zenger, a 6-2 guard from Manhattan, Kansas. Zenger will be looking to return to form after an injury caused him to miss the latter part of last season.
New players looking to make a splash include junior college transfers Tyrique McMurrin, a 6-5 junior wing, and Danilo Matovic, a 6-8 junior post player from Serbia.
McMurrin, who Rairdon describes as “more of a slasher,” has shown himself to be a dangerous outside shooter who isn’t afraid to drive the hoop.
“He likes to put the ball on the floor,” Rairdon said. “He goes to the glass hard, which I like. That’s kind of what he had done at junior college and he’s done a great job of doing that for us.”
Matovic is the first foreign player destined to suit up for Rairdon in a starting role. He appears to be the front runner of four candidates who will be vying for playing time, Rairdon said.
“He can shoot 3’s and 15-footers and post up around the rim,” he said. “He’s been a pretty versatile guy.”
Also high on the list for minutes at post is returner Mathias Nchekwube, a 6-8 junior.
“I feel like we have three or four guys at that (post) position that have shown in practice they can help us throughout the course of the season,” Raridon said.
Guards expected to see plenty of playing time include 6-foot-1 freshman Reggie Thomas from Omaha Westside, and St. Cecilia grad Ashton Valentine, a 6-foot senior. Thomas, who appears to be learning the new offense quickly, projects as a strong defender who will play a significant role in leading the offense at point guard.
“His role is to get everybody involved and run our offense while getting everybody on the defensive end on the same page,” Raridon said of Thomas. “He’s worked hard to get himself strong and came in college ready. He’s been playing terrific defense for us. As a freshman, there is a lot more he can learn.”
With the season starting Friday on the road, Raridon said he’ll be counting on his players to pick up things quickly as they prepare for what he expects to be a competitive season. He said he welcomes the challenge to bring the Broncos back to becoming a GPAC powerhouse once again.
Hastings was 7-23 overall, 2-18 in conference play last season and suffered a 16-game losing streak that lasted nearly two full months.
At age 64, Raridon realizes the clock is ticking on just how much he will be able to accomplish in terms of building a dynasty. Jared Samuelson, his heir-apparent assistant coach hire, is 24.
“I don’t have an end date,” Raridon said. “Realistically, I have the energy and feel great.”
Already he anticipates bringing a high level of play to the highly competitive conference. And while he admits he could have used three more weeks to get his players up to speed before opening tipoff against Ottawa in the Cattle Classic tournament in Seward, his expectations remain lofty.
“I feel like we have a good mixture of players and our leadership is good,” he said. “I want our kids to expect to win, and if we can do the little things, winning takes care of itself.”