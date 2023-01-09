ORANGE CITY, Iowa — A 20% improvement in shooting percentage by the Northwestern College Red Raiders made a big difference in overcoming a halftime deficit and dispatching Hastings College 74-63.
The Red Raiders (12-4, 5-3) hit 55% from the floor in the second half and made 13-of-15 from the charity stripe to hand Hastings its second loss in the new year.
Dillon Carlson scored 17 of his game-high 24 in the final 20 minutes. His 3-pointer with 10:42 left started a 9-0 run by the Red Raiders that put them ahead for good. It ended a back-and-forth stretch of basketball where the Broncos held four separate leads.
The Broncos (12-5, 5-4) couldn’t maintain the momentum from a halftime lead constructed by Reggie Thomas and Grady Corrigan scoring 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Thomas scored the team-high 19 and finished 6-for-12 from the floor. Corrigan hit four 3-pointers to reach his 15 points.
Hastings trailed by as many as seven in the first half but rallied with a 3-pointer by Tyrique McMurrin and layups by Ashton Valentine and Thomas to tie at 20. The Broncos scored seven of the next nine to pull ahead going into the break.
Craig Sterk added 17 and Matt Onken 12 for NWC, which comes to Hastings on Feb. 18 for the regular season finale.
HC women come up short
Hastings College’s upset bid fizzled out with about 3 minutes before halftime Saturday. The Broncos had led No. 15 Northwestern for the game’s first 17 minutes before the Red Raiders rallied from an eight-point deficit to take a lead into the locker room.
It was an uphill climb for the Broncos (8-8, 4-6) from there. Northwestern maintained a two-possession lead for nearly all of the second half, leading by as many as 11 points early in the fourth.
Hastings got as close as four points with 16 seconds left on a pair of free throws by Allie Bauer, who scored a team-high 13.
Katharine Hamburger added 12 for the Broncos, who shot just 29% from the floor. Dawson Knode grabbed eight rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench.
Northwestern’s Maddie Jones had the game-high 17 points, scoring seven in the fourth quarter. Molly Schany hauled in 11 boards as the Red Raiders out-rebounded Hastings by 15.
Track & field: HC women claim seven golds
CRETE — Distance, sprints, field events. Didn’t matter for the Hastings College women on Saturday in their first indoor event of the new year.
The Broncos’ worst finish in any event was seventh place with seven taking home gold in their events.
Aaron Ochsner was the lone men’s champion. He won the 600-meter run with a time of 1:28.51. Several others had top five finishes, including Hastings High grad Brady Creech in the high jump (third, 6-8 1/4).
Women’s champions: Kiara Anderson, weight throw (55-feet, 7 1/2-inches); Tristyn D-Pentino, 3,000-meter race walk (19:07); Nisa Thomas, 200 dash (26.16) & 60 hurdles (8.95); Veronica Pinkerton, 1,000 run (3:09.32); Kya Edwards, 60 dash (7.87); Cecilia Velarde, 800 (2:34.57).