ORANGE CITY, Iowa — A 20% improvement in shooting percentage by the Northwestern College Red Raiders made a big difference in overcoming a halftime deficit and dispatching Hastings College 74-63.

The Red Raiders (12-4, 5-3) hit 55% from the floor in the second half and made 13-of-15 from the charity stripe to hand Hastings its second loss in the new year.

0
0
0
0
0