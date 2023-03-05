By sweeping a Sunday doubleheader against Mayville State University (N.D.), the Hastings College baseball team is putting a positive spin on its early season.

The Broncos (3-9) downed the Comets 6-5 in game one, then rolled to a 6-3 victory in the second contest. The wins snapped HC’s four-game losing skid.

