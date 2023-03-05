By sweeping a Sunday doubleheader against Mayville State University (N.D.), the Hastings College baseball team is putting a positive spin on its early season.
The Broncos (3-9) downed the Comets 6-5 in game one, then rolled to a 6-3 victory in the second contest. The wins snapped HC’s four-game losing skid.
“It is definitely a good feeling,” said HC coach Joel Schipper following Sunday’s opener that the Broncos won in their last at bat.
“Out of those nine losses, at least seven of them we think we should have won. We were shooting ourselves in the foot, so it was really good to clean up those mistakes. It was a team effort.”
HC pulled out Sunday’s first win when Antonio Rigney hustled home from third base on Thomas Hartman’s sacrifice fly to end the game.
Hastings relief pitcher Cooper Gierhan pitched two innings, taking over for starting hurler Markus Miller, a freshman who was a star pitcher for Hastings High. Gierhan got credited with the win.
“Our pitchers did a great job. Cooper did a great job coming in and cleaning up that inning for Markus,” Schipper said.
Bronco center fielder Jared Stone enjoyed a good game at the plate. He earned three hits and scored two runs. Third baseman Tyler Welsh registered two hits and two RBI. Left fielder Brody Severin closed with three singles.
In Sunday’s game two, HC broke loose for five runs in the sixth inning, then held on to sweep the double header.
MSU owned a 2-1 edge until Hastings College’s scoring outburst that began with one out.
Scoring in the big sixth frame for HC were Jace Valdez, Welsh, Severin, Matt Lucero and John Shepherd.
Hastings’ pitcher Danny Wisor worked the whole way on the mound. He struck out six and allowed seven hits.
Valdez and Eli Merritt drove in a pair of runs each. Rigney got two hits.
In Saturday’s first game, HC broke to a 3-0 lead. But Mayville bounced back with a five-run eighth inning and claimed a 12-9 victory.
Hastings sent the game into extra innings by collecting two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Bronco starting pitcher Cole Peterson worked six innings. He fanned six and gave up four hits. But the Comets roughed up Peterson for five runs, only one of them earned.
HC cranked out 13 hits, laced with doubles and triples.
Tyler Kissler and Hartman each slammed a triple. Dylan Otto belted a pair of doubles. Kissler also poked a double. Veldez batted home three Broncos with a sacrifice fly and a two-RBI single.
In Saturday’s second game, Mayville shut out the Broncos 2-0.
The Comets eked out a run in the fourth frame and one more in the fifth. Mayville held the HC batters to five hits — all singles.
Merritt and Otto garnered two hits each, giving them four hits apiece for Saturday’s double header.
James Velasquez pitched the entire seven innings for HC. He struck out seven, walked two and gave up six hits.
Despite getting shut out, Bronco batters put the ball in play most of the time. They struck out only twice and drew three walks.
Hastings left seven on base as the Broncos lost their straight game.
MSU................102 110 0 — 5 10 2
HC..................210 200 x — 6 10 2
W — Cooper Gierhan. L — Gregor Farquarson.
2B — MSU, Alan LaRoque, Jared Mcorrister.
MSU................001 100 1 — 3 7 1
HC..................000 150 x — 6 5 0
W — Danny Wisor. L — Kole Jessamine.