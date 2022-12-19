MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — Hastings College went without a field goal for the final 7 1/2 minutes against Iowa Wesleyan Monday afternoon and it cost the Broncos a victory.
The Tigers (14-1) rallied from an eight-point deficit in the second half to beat the Broncos 71-66 in a non-conference contest at Ruble Arena in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.
"I think we got comfortable with an eight-point lead, unfortunately," said Hastings coach Todd Raridon.
Leading 49-41 with 15:26 left, the Broncos managed only a 3-pointer by Evan Kingston over the next five minutes as Iowa Wesleyan took a 53-52 lead.
The Broncos re-upped their lead to six, 61-55, on a trey by Reggie Thomas with 7:38 left, but didn't register another field goal in the game.
The final five HC points were free throws by Kingston, Grady Corrigan and Thomas, who had the game-high 23 points and was 8-of-9 on charity shots.
"We didn't rebound the basketball, they got second chances," said Raridon, whose team was out-rebounded 30-23 and surrendered 10 offensive boards to the Tigers.
"They missed two free throws during that stretch and the second one they got a rebound on and ended up scoring off of."
Joey Brown IV put the Tigers ahead 63-62 with a layup on the possession Raridon referenced. Carver Locke's second o-board in as many possessions was the start of Wesleyan's put-away run — which started with eight straight points.
Kingston's second made free throw with 18 seconds left made it a one-possession game. The Tigers survived the Broncos' press, first escaping with a timeout in a corner trap and then a pass across the midline before Gacoby Jones was fouled and made both shots in the double bonus.
HC missed two 3-pointers on its final possession in a five-point game. Time ran out.
"You have to give them credit," Raridon said. "They're a good basketball team; they wouldn't be 13-1 if they weren't."
Them being Iowa Wesleyan, which produced four scorers in double figures led by Brown IV's 18 points. Shannon added 14 and a game-high eight rebounds. Victor Munoz scored 12 and Jones 11 as the Tigers shot better than 51% for the game.
"We just didn't defend like we did in the first half," said Raridon. "When you have an eight-point lead, you have to try to extend that. The only way you can extend that is defensively. You have to do more things on the defensive end and rebound the basketball, and we didn't do those two things."
Hastings was above 54% from the field through the first 20 minutes, riding eight 3-pointers to a halftime lead. Thomas was a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc in the first half as part of his 16 points. Cisrow yielded 11 of his 13 points early on.
"You wish every game you'd start shooting the ball like that," Raridon said. "I thought we knocked down open shots. But the second half they upped their defense in the second half."
The Broncos hit just 33% from the floor in the second half. They were 0-for-8 down the stretch. Raridon said IWU's pressure rattled his team.
"They were trying to press all over the place, and that's something we had not seen, really, all year long," Raridon said. "We did a pretty decent job handling the ball, but those one or two or three possessions you throw the ball away make a big difference whether it's a win or loss. Every possession is important."
Holiday break
Hastings College will practice through Wednesday before breaking for Christmas, Raridon said. The team will reconvene Dec. 27 for a few days of practice ahead of a trip to Aberdeen, South Dakota, to face Presentation College Dec. 29.
GPAC play resumes Jan. 6-7 with a road trip to Dordt and Northwestern.
Notes: The Iowa Wesleyan game was a fill in the schedule for both teams, who were searching for one in the middle of the summer to complete their slate. Raridon said the Tigers will likely travel to Hastings for a rematch either next season or the following year.
HC (11-3, 5-2).................35 31 — 66
IWU (14-1, 0-0)................33 38 — 71
Hastings College (66)
Phil Cisrow 5-8 1-4 13, Gracy Corrigan 2-3 1-2 7, Reggie Thomas 5-12 8-9 23, Evan Kingston 2-5 4-4 10, Danilo Matovic 1-3 0-1 2, Zach Rust 1-1 0-0 3, Hayden Grint 0-0 0-0 0, Tyrique McMurrin 3-8 2-2 8, Anthony Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Ashton Valentine 0-3 0-1 0. Totals: 19-45 16-23 66.
Iowa Wesleyan (71)
Allante Pickens 0-1 0-0 0, Joey Brown IV 6-7 4-4 18, Victor Munoz 5-9 2-3 12, Henry Shannon 7-14 0-0 14, Gacoby Jones 4-11 2-6 11, Carver Locke 2-4 0-0 5, Hakeem Odunsi 3-5 1-1 7, Francis Okwuosah 0-0 2-4 2, Dylan Hurley 0-0 2-2 2. Totals: 27-52 13-20 71.
Three-point goals—HC 12-22 (Cisrow 2-3, Corrigan 2-3, Thomas 5-7, Kingston 2-3,, Rust 1-1, McMurrin 0-2, Valentine 0-3); IWU 4-20 (Pickens 0-2, Brown IV 2-3, Munoz 0-1, Shannon 1-4, Jones 1-6, Locke 1-3, Odunsi 0-1). Rebounds—HC 23 (Cisrow, McMurrin 5); IWU 30 (Shannon 8). Turnovers—HC 11, IWU 9.