Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Becoming mostly clear later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 4F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Becoming mostly clear later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 4F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%.