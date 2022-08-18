WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Three points into Thursday's season opener, Alex Allard already didn't like what she saw from her Hastings College volleyball team.
The Broncos failed to secure one of the first three points, which is "unacceptable," by the fourth-year coach's standards.
"If you're playing for this team, if you have a jersey on, we're not starting any set 0-3," Allard said.
The deficit didn't last long for the Broncos, who finished out the opening set on a 25-11 run en route to a 25-14, 25-19, 25-16 sweep over Trinity Christian College (Illinois) in the Chick-Fil-A Classic hosted by Keiser University.
"I know there's errors in the game of volleyball," Allard said, "but after that I ripped into them a little bit and I think they just got comfortable. They got the nerves out and kind of hit the ground running. Our offense was phenomenal."
Hastings hit .269 for the match with 18 more kills than the Trolls, who struggled at a .048 clip at the net.
Majesta Valasek led the charge with 11 kills on 27 swings while freshman Peyton Roper, in her collegiate debut, carded 10 kills on 23 swings.
Roper impressed defensively, as well, with two solo blocks and three assists as part of an eight-block effort by HC.
"Everybody played their part," Allard said. "They just came to compete that first match."
Hastings showed strong in the day's second and final match, too, but Columbia Interntaional (South Carolina) was stronger, Allard said.
The Broncos (1-1) lost their Thursday finale in four sets, 26-24, 25-14, 17-25, 25-16.
"Columbia International was a much better team," Allard said. "I think the biggest part ... was their defense. They were picking stuff up that, probably, a lot of teams in the GPAC wouldn't have picked up. I kept telling them during timeouts: 'You can't be mad, we're playing good volleyball. We're not losing and playing bad, we're just losing to a really good team.' "
Hastings scored 44 kills with Roper (14) and Valasek (11) in double figures. But committed 22 attacking errors.
"If we're high in errors and we're aggressive, I'm OK with that," Allard said.
Brianna Lemke tacked on eight kills and the team collected 13 blocks.
But the Rams posted three hitters in double digits, led by Kira Rymer's 13 kills on 28 swings (.464). CIU hit .228 as a lineup.
Hastings plays again Friday with a morning match against No. 20 Columbia College (Missouri) followed by Cumberland University (Tennessee).
Allard said teams had the choice of playing Thursday/Friday or Friday/Saturday. She chose the former, giving her team the chance to make a weekend of their Florida trip with shopping, the beach, etc., on Saturday before flying home Sunday.
Thanks to a group of parents also on the trip, the Broncos — all 15 players — are vacationing in an AirBnB complete with a pool.
Hastings...................25 25 25
Trinity CC..................14 19 16
Hastings College (kills-aces-blocks)
Amani Monroe 4-0-2, Majesta Valasek 11-0-1, Peyton Roper 10-0-3 1/2, Marlee Taylor 2-0-0, Makenna Asher 1-0-0, Rachel Hefta 8-0-1/2, Ava Lovitt 3-0-0, Dacey Sealey 0-0-0, CJ Harr 0-3-0, Miriam Miller 0-0-0, Sophie Stevens 1-1-0, Xhane Greenidge 0-0-0, Bri Lemke 0-0-1, Kinzi Havranek 0-0-0. Totals: 40-4-8.
Trinity CC (kills-aces-blocks)
Emma Dykstra 0-0-0, Lyniah Lee 1-0-1, Sara Neighbors 6-0-0, Taryn Hinken 7-0-1/2, Trisha Noonan 3-3-0, Brooke Veldman 4-0-1/2, Cecilia Zuniqa 0-0-0, Abby VanCampen 0-1-0, Shannon Simpson 0-0-00, Grace Steenwyk 1-0-0. Totals: 22-4-2.
Assists: HC 36 (Asher 27, Stevens 4, Lovitt 3, Harr 1, Valasek 1); TCC 22 (Steenwyk 11, Dykstra 9, Neighbors 1, VanCampen 1). Digs: HC 37 (Miller 9); TCC 33 (Zuniqa 7).
Hastings (1-1).............24 14 25 16
CIU............................25 25 17 25
Hastings College (kills-aces-blocks)
Amani Monroe 3-0-3, Majest Valasek 11-0-2, Peyton Roper 14-0-2, Marlee Taylor 5-0-1/2, Makenna Asher 0-0-1 1/2, Rachel Hefta 3-0-3, Ava Lovitt 0-1-0, CJ Harr 0-0-0, Miriam Miller 0-0-0, Sophie Stevens 0-2-0, Lauren Dirks 0-0-0, Cailyn Barry 0-0-0, Brianna Lemke 8-0-1, Skylar Harford 0-0-0. Totals: 44-3-13.
Columbia Intl. (kills-aces-blocks)
Lydia Gustafson 2-0-1/2, Kira Rymer 13-0-0, Kamelia De Jesus 1-1-0, Katie Nichols 3-1-0, Alana Sanjurjo 12-1-0, Hadassah Davis 3-0-1, Carla Cauchi 0-0-0, Kaylee King 0-0-0, Abbey Kleist 9-0-1 1/2, Melissa Campos Soto 0-0-0, Mardia Sutchings 12-0-1/2, Jadaeya Morrell 0-0-1 1/2, Daytan Vallinch 0-0-0, Lexabel Rojas 0-0-0 0, Kelcey Mangum 0-1-0. Totals: 55-4-5.
Assists: HC 41 (Asher 37, Miller 2, Barry 1, Lemke 1); CIU 52 (De Jesus 27, Campos Soto `9, Sanjurjo 2, Rymer 1, Davis 1, Morrell 1, Mangum 1). Digs: HC 52 (Miller 24); CIU61 (Mangum 18).