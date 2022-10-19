Volleyball: No. 5 Midland 3, Hastings College 2
FREMONT — It was another five-setter between Midland and Hastings College, but this one fell the way of the fifth-ranked Warriors (20-3, 10-2) in their second meeting of the season Wednesday.
Volleyball: No. 5 Midland 3, Hastings College 2
FREMONT — It was another five-setter between Midland and Hastings College, but this one fell the way of the fifth-ranked Warriors (20-3, 10-2) in their second meeting of the season Wednesday.
Midland earned a regular season split with the Broncos (18-10, 7-6), winning a thriller 25-19, 20-25, 14-25, 25-21, 21-19 inside the Wikert Event Center.
The fifth set went 10 extra points. Hastings trailed 13-10 before kills by Bri Lemke and Peyton Roper and a Midland error tied the set.
The Broncos then staved off three match points while failing to convert on three of their own. Hastings had the match within reach at 15-14, 16-15, and 17-16.
A service error at 19-19 turned the tied and a hitting error sealed it for Midland.
The Broncos lost the first set but rallied to take the next two for a 2-1 lead in the match. They were tied at 13 in the fourth before trailing the latter half of the set.
Roper led Hastings with 18 kills while hitting .310. Lemke added 16 kills and Marlee Taylor 14. Reigning NAIA and GPAC defender of the week Amani Monroe continued her hot streak at the net with a hand in 11 blocks to go with 11 kills.
Hastings registered 20 blocks in the match. Makenna Asher had 48 assists and 11 digs.
One glaring difference in the box score was in serving. Hastings had just one ace and four errors. Midland served seven aces and errored only three times.
Midland leaned heavy on Taliyah Flores, who terminated a match-high 22 kills on 63 swings. Flores also led the Warriors in digs with 20. Addisyn Moser added 14 kills.
Hastings College has a week off before hosting Doane Oct. 26.
Soccer: Hastings College women 3, College of St. Mary 0
OMAHA — Goalkeeper Sofie Jackson-Pedersen made a career-high 14 saves and the Hastings College women’s soccer team won its fourth straight match Wednesday afternoon.
The Broncos (11-2-2, 6-2-2) struck first and downed College of St. Mary 3-1.
Former Hastings High Tigers Dulce Lopez and Naomi Pedroza teamed up to get the Broncos on the board. Pedroza scored her 11th goal of the season in the 23rd minute to snap the scoreless tie.
Dekota Schubert doubled the lead in the 42nd minute on an assist from Sara Pedroza, then scored again shortly after halftime on the find by Lauren Metz. Those were goal No.s 15 and 16 for Schubert.
College of St. Mary’s lone tally came far too late as Abbie Anderson finally got one past Jackson-Pedersen 86 minutes into the match.
After the win, Hastings College sits in third place in the Great Plains Athletic Conference standings with to league games remaining.
The Broncos host 10th-place Northwestern (6-9-1, 2-7-1) Saturday.