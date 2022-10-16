Hastings College’s 14-9 win over Doane University on Saturday displayed hallmarks of the way football was sometimes played in an age gone by.
“It was like the old NFC North with the Bears and the Lions. Nothing but defense and field position,” said Hastings College coach Matt Franzen, who saw his Broncos remain unbeaten at home through four appearances.
Though Saturday didn’t produce much scoring, the battle brought out a high level of competition, as one would expect in this annual rivalry game. The pads popped a little louder; the tackles a little crisper.
The win marked HC’s first gridiron victory over Doane since 2018. It also helped the Broncos’ get back on the right path following last week’s 70-17 whipping at No. 1 Morningside.
“Our hope was that we could kind of hit the reset button and not have too much of a hangover coming off that Morningside game. Today I think we did that,” Franzen said.
Neither team could muster first-quarter scores. But Hastings finally drew first blood with a touchdown five minutes into the second quarter.
HC claimed its 7-0 lead on Antoine Murphy’s 16-yard TD run and Jason Bachle’s conversion kick.
The touchdown finished a five-play scoring trek, sparked by a 31-yard pass completion from quarterback John Zamora to Brett Simonsen open near the sideline. Most of those yards followed the catch.
The score stayed at 7-0 until Doane kicked a 29-yard field goal four minutes into the third quarter.
The Broncos’ only other touchdown happened late in the third quarter. Courtney Lane and quarterback John Zamora hooked up for a 59-yard touchdown pass. It was the game’s longest play from scrimmage as Hastings padded its lead to 14-3.
Doane cut the cushion to 14-9 with three minutes left in the game. The Tigers tallied a 25-yard touchdown pass.
The Broncos’ fourth-quarter defense stepped up its pressure on Doane’s quarterback, as the Tigers tried to rally through the air.
During one of the Tigers’ last-quarter possessions, the Broncos recorded back-to-back sacks and a pass block.
“They put pressure on. They played the run really well all day,” Franzen said about the HC defensive unit. “They really brought the pressure when they needed to. They did a good job of putting Doane in some bad spots and setting up some deep third downs.”
The punting game also contributed to the game’s low-scoring.
HC punted 10 times while DU had eight punts.
The game’s highlights included Doane’s 86-yard punt that rolled to the 3 yard line. The Broncos couldn’t escape the deep hole until they punted the ball back to the Tigers.
Bachle, the Bronco punter, booted three punts deep into Tiger territory in the fourth quarter, giving HC’s defense the field position advantage, and ultimately the win.
“(Bachle’s) punting down the stretch was just fantastic,” Franzen said. "He put Doane in positions where they were going to have a tough time scoring enough points to win.”
Another example of the game’s scoring dearth came in the first quarter. Doane had built an 18-play drive. But the Broncos forced a field goal try that missed wide left. The march covered more than seven minutes.
Defensive leaders for HC included Harrison Udeh who led the Broncos with nine tackles, including a sack. Arjee Mack-Meyers wrapped up two sacks.
Neither team could get too much going with their ground games. HC ran for 94 yards. Simonsen totaled a game-high 66 rushing yards.
Doane ran for just 45 net yards.
Simonsen caught five passes for 58 yards. Lane had two grabs for 71 yards. HC’s Toryian Tubbs hauled in two aerials for 49 yards.
The Tigers’ biggest play was a 35-yard pass.
Hastings now owns an overall record of 6-2 and 5-2 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Doane fell to 3-3 overall and in the GPAC.
“I told our team that, if nothing else, through the end of the season we’ve got a winning record,” Franzen said.
HC is on the road for the next two contests before hosting No. 4 Northwestern on Nov. 12 for the final regular season game of the year. The Broncos travel to Jamestown next Saturday before a bye. Then they play at Dordt.
DU (3-3, 3-3)...................0 0 3 6 — 9
HC (6-2, 5-2)..................0 7 7 0 — 14
HC — Antoine Murphy 16 run (Jason Bachle kick)
DU — Kelen Meyer 29 field goal
HC — Courtney Lane 59 pass from John Zamora Bachle kick)
DU — Colby Frazier 25 pass from Cruz Kirwan
DU HC
First Downs 12 17
Rushes-Yards 34-45 42-94
Passing Yards 198 246
Com. Att. Int. 17-38-0 19-32-0
Total Yards 243 340
Punts 8-50.6 10-34.2
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Possession 28:33 31:27
PASSING — DU, Kirwan 17-38-0 198. HC, Zamora 19-32-0-246.
RUSHING — DU, Donte Wiggins 3-7, Kirwan 7-(-18), Jeremiah Payne 1-4, Cade Wiseman 1-3, Frazzie Wynn 6-6, Adam Wasserman 16-43. HC, Jaishawn Wright 2-5, Murphy 5-37, Zamora 9-(-14), Brett Simonsen 26-66.
RECEIVING — DU, Chandler Cooper 2-37, Payne 4-27, Brehan Lambert 5-44, Colby Frazier 3-65, Wasserman 3-25. HC – Wright 4-10, Lane 2-71, Ethan Wilborn 2-27, Wren Allen 1-1, Garrett Esch 3-30, Toryian Tubbs 2-49, Simonsen 5-58.