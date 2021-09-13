Midway through the first set of Saturday’s volleyball match against Mount Marty, Hastings College coach Alex Allard decided she’d seen enough.
The Broncos and last place Lancers were trading points, which wasn’t exactly what Allard envisioned.
The same was the case in the second set.
“I was not happy with the way we started those two sets,” Allard said. “I feel like if we were playing like we did at the beginning of set one and set two against some of the ranked teams in our conference, it wouldn’t have been a three-set sweep at all.”
To the delight of their head coach, and better late than never, the Broncos upped their play in each of the first two sets after they scored their 11th point and cruised through a third set in their 25-16, 25-13, 25-10 win over Mount Marty inside Lynn Farrell Arena.
“I told them we need to play more consistently and worry about our side of the net,” Allard said. “Just be consistent, play at a high level all the time. It doesn’t matter if it’s home or away, unranked or ranked teams, Wednesday or Saturday. Just be consistent.
“Having said that twice already going into the third set, they’re like ‘OK, we know what needs to happen this time.’ It was just coming out consistently.”
In set one, HC fed Emily Krolikowski for three kills in a four-point span to force a Lancer timeout before the home team ended the set on a 14-5 run. Sydney Mullin tallied two kills and Grace Branson added four during the stretch.
Then, after leading 9-7 in the second set, the Broncos rattled off 10 straight points with a pair of kills each from Makenna Asher, Krolikowski, and Mullin.
It was Asher’s serving in the third set that had Mount Marty wishing it was back on the bus back to Yankton, S.D. The St. Cecilia grad, who led the match with 21 assists, sent across 12 consecutive serves as part of a 12-0 Bronco run that had the home team up 17-1 at one point.
Krolikowski tallied six of her match-high 14 kills in the final set that helped improve the Broncos’ record to 11-4 and 2-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Mullin added nine kills, Branson had seven and Amani Monroe five. Miriam Miller’s 15 digs led both squads.
Mount Marty struggled mightily against the Bronco defense, hitting for a negative percentage in the final two sets after posting a mark of just .050 in set one. HC recorded seven blocks and hit .294 as a team.
“I think our blocking was phenomenal tonight,” Allard said. “That really helps when our defense has to dig less balls and we block it at the net. I also think we had some really good ups. There were some long rallies that I don’t think our hitters were expecting.”
With some big matches ahead, Allard intentionally did not use much of her bench, even leading so large in the final set.
The Broncos travel to Fremont to meet No. 3 Midland on Wednesday before hosting No. 6 Concordia for homecoming on Sept. 18.
“I wanted our starters to get the reps because they’re the ones who are going to be playing most of the time this week,” Allard said. “I think they took care of business.”
MMC (5-6, 0-4).................16 13 10
HC (11-4, 2-1)....................25 25 25
Mount Marty (kills-aces-blocks)
Katelyn Chytka 1-0-0, Ally DeLange 0-0-0, Ivy Mines 0-0-0, Morgaan Stohlmann 5-0-0, Molly Brinkman 0-0-0, Zoie Bertsch 0-0-0, Gabby Ruth 5-0-0, Alexis Kirkman 3-0-1 1/2, Aubrey Herbolsheimer 6-0-0, Alex Ruth 3-0-0, Allison Jones 1-0-1 1/2. Totals: 24 0 3.
Hastings College (kills-aces-blocks)
Amani Monroe 5-0-2 1/2, Ava Lovitt 0-1-0, Jaisee Stinson 1-1-0, Ireland Currey 0-1-0, Miriam Miller 2-0-1 1/2, Sydney Mullin 9-0-2 1/2, Kamri Adler 0-0-0, Emily Krolikowski 14-0-1 1/2, Makenna Asher 4-1-1/2, Grace Branson 7-0-1 1/2. Totals: 42-4-7.
Assists — MM, DeLange 20, Brinkman 3; HC, Asher 21, Stinson 15, Currey 2, Lovitt 1. Digs — MM, 54 (Bertsch 11); HC, 48 (Miller 15).