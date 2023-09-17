Like a hero to the rescue, the Hastings College defense rose up and saved the day for the Broncos.
HC’s defenders twice halted Jamestown scoring threats in the final quarter, as the Broncos finished with a 17-10 conference football win Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field.
Hastings College coach Matt Franzen expected a tightly played game between the two GPAC foes. The lead never grew beyond never points.
“The game, the outcome, none of what happened surprised me at all. I thought going in that the teams were going to be fairly evenly matched even though somehow Jamestown is 0-4,” Franzen said.
“We’re happy to be 3-1.”
Neither team secured the upper hand for long. The Jimmies led 7-0 in the first quarter. It was 10-all at halftime and stayed that way through the third quarter.
The game came down to the fourth quarter dramatics, with the Broncos owning a 17-10 lead. They got into the end zone on quarterback Eli Nappe’s 16-yard touchdown toss to wideout Will Austin. Casper Feijen kicked the extra point. The TD capped a seven-play 60 yard march
Jamestown reacted by mounting an impressive march totaling 64 yards to the Bronco 15 yard stripe.
Time for the HC defense to rise to the occasion.
With eight minutes left to play, Bronco defenders sacked Jamestown quarterback Ty Monson, who got hit so hard that he fumbled to HC. But the Broncos couldn’t do much with the turnover and had to punt.
The Jimmies took the ball one last time. They drove from their own 28 to the HC 34. That’s where Bronco defender Caden Egr sacked Monson on fourth down at the HC 18.
The defensive stand iced the win.
“Huge play. That play literally and figuratively won the game for us,” Franzen said about Egr’s sack. “In that moment, Caden did just what we wanted our guys to do. He went for it. He made the big play, he closed it out and won the game.”
The Jimmies entered the game giving up 29 points per game. Their offensive production Saturday nearly equaled that of the Broncos. The Jimmies totaled 222 yards on 64 plays. HC gained 250 total yards on 64 plays.
“That’s a good team. And they play so hard,” Franzen said about the Jimmies. “That’s the thing that impresses me. Every year Jamestown plays harder than anybody.”
The Bronco defense added a take away in the second quarter when Marcus Dustin intercepted a pass deep inside Bronco territory. From there, HC’s offense mounted a 16-play, 92-yard steamroll that closed with Casper Feijen’s 24-yard field goal. It gave the Broncos a 10-7 Bronco cushion.
“It seems (Dustin) is getting more comfortable each week. He’s a big play guy,” Franzen said.
Jamestown drew first blood with a 19-yard touchdown pass. The TD toss ended an 11-play, 53-yard scoring effort, which started when HC lost a fumble.
Hastings countered with its first score early in the second quarter. A 9-yard aerial from Nappe to Tanner-James Friend, followed by Feijen’s kick tied the game at 7-7.
On defense, the Broncos’ Arjee Mack-Myers led his team in tackles with 13. Jayden Roberts collected 9 stops While Dustin earned 8 tackles.
Brett Simonsen of Sutton topped the HC rushing totals with 64 yards on 17 totes. Simonsen also hooked up on screen passes from Nappe. He caught 6 passes totaling 39 yards.
Bronco wideout Ethan Wilborn had four catches for 35 yards. Friend hauled in four passes for 26 yards.
Nappe completed 22 of his 31 passes.
Jimmies (0-4)...............7 3 0 0 — 10
Broncos (3-1)..............0 10 0 7 — 17
J — Carlos Julian 19 pass from Ty Monson (Aanon Peterson kick)
H — Tanner-James Friend 9 pass from Eli Nappe (Casper Feijen kick)
H — Feijen 24 field goal
J — Peterson 29 kick
H — Will Austin 16 pass from Nappe
J H
First Downs 18 20
Rushes-Yards 30-20 33-85
Passing Yards 202 165
Total Plays-Yards 64-222 54-250
Att-Comp.-Int. 34-20-1 31-22-0
Punts-Avg. 3-30.7 3-36.3
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 5-62 4-24
Possession Time 30:29 29:31
RUSHING—J, Monson 9-(-22), Zach Hammett 3-11, Chris Sayler 7-8, JJ Williams 6-19, Braxton Anderson 19-1), Carlos Julian 4-5. H, Eli Nappe 15-8, Jagger Shaddix 1-13, Brett Simonsen 17-64.
PASSING—J, Monsoon 20-33-1 202, Gage Meyer 0-1-0 0. H, Nappe 22-31-0 165.
RECEIVING—Isaiah Roebuck 3-21, Dawson Schmidt 2-19, Parker Hager 1-9, Ryan Collins 2-21, Julian 1-19, Micah Madyun 5-27, Colton Schumacher 4-36, Gage Solano 1-10, Cody Pellaton 1-40. H, Jaishawn Wright 1-13, Colby McWilliams 1-6, Will Austin 2-20, Josh Hendrickson 1-3, Ethan Wilborn 4-35, Tanner-James Friend 4-26, Jake Bargen 3-23, Simonsen 6-39.