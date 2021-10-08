There are significant takeaways Hastings College brings into its 1 p.m. Saturday game against No. 3 ranked Morningside at Lloyd Wilson Field that may take at least some of the edge off playing the No. 1 scoring team in the nation.
For starters, the Broncos have already played an even higher ranked team, No. 2 seeded Northwestern College, on opening day, logging two touchdowns in the 45-13 loss.
Then there was last week’s 24-23 Bronco road win over Briar Cliff, its first taste of victory this season.
Finally, there is little the Mustangs will bring to the field that should pose much of a surprise to either the Broncos or their head coach, Matt Franzen. A perennial powerhouse, Morningside has once again staked its reputation on putting ball in the air often this season, at times throwing caution to the wind in the process.
It’s a strategy Franzen said is all-too-familiar, albeit one that has also proven largely successful year in and year out.
“There’s nothing new we’re up against here,” Franzen said. “We know who they are and what they do. Offensively, they throw the ball real well, get the ball down the field, and have a very accurate quarterback and receiving corps that can really stretch the field. Their offensive line is solid, not enormously big, but really good at what they do up front on offense.”
Senior defensive standout Tydus Clay figures to be kept plenty busy Saturday trying to keep the Mustang offense honest by helping to shut down its ground attack. It was largely his ability to help stop the Charger offense on first-and-goal from the 3 yard line last week that sparked the Broncos’ come-from-behind win.
When the Mustangs do throw the ball, Franzen will be looking to Bronco secondary standouts juniors Carlo Terrell and Koby Brandenburg to disrupt as many receptions as possible.
“Terrell has quietly put together a very good season,” he said. “Teams just aren’t throwing the ball his way very much. Brandenburg is one of our best defensive players as well, so hopefully he can come up with some big plays in the secondary, too.”
On the other side of the ball, the Mustang defense brings speed and more speed to the rodeo, with an increased emphasis on rushing the quarterback this season, Franzen said.
“They’re going with a lot of man coverage, putting their defensive backs on the wide receivers,” he said. “Their game plan is they’re going to get to the quarterback before he can the ball down the field. That’s kind of what they live on. They will give up some big plays that way, but their plan is to outscore you.”
Senior quarterback Joe Dolincheck leads a Mustang offense that averages a nation-best 58 points per game and 640 total yards on offense per game. He has thrown 15 touchdowns and averaged 17 yards per completion to date.
Hastings counters with junior quarterback John Zamora, who has efficiently led the Bronco offense with a 9.6 yards per pass average and eight touchdowns. He enjoyed his best game of the season last week against Briar Cliff, competing 25 of 32 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns.
He’ll no need to continue his maturation as quarterback to give the Broncos any chance of staying on the field against the likes of such an explosive opponent. And while Franzen concedes it won’t be easy, he does see opportunities to exploit a few potential Mustang weaknesses he thinks could enable the Broncos to keep pace with the visitors and keep the game interesting.
“It’s been a good week of practice,” Franzen said. “Coming away with that win last week was big because it got our guys motivated and excited to get another win. Our guys’ energy has been good and we’ve been very positive all along.
“As far as the game plan goes, Zamora is going to need to continue to be very accurate and take care of the ball. There are some things in the passing game we think we can take advantage of downfield, but we’ll need to give him enough time to get it to the receivers.”
Senior running back Tyree Nesmith will look to carry the Broncos’ ground attack. The team’s top rusher on the season, he gained 118 yards on 20 carries with one touchdown in Saturday’s win over Briar Cliff.
“We think there are a couple things we can do to win the run game as well,” Franzen said. “It has a lot to do with hanging onto blocks and creating some seams for the running backs. They (Morningside) don’t give up a lot of long touchdown runs, but there are areas where you can find five or 10 yards a play running the ball if you’re patient.”
As always, point differential figures to be a factor in the contest, Franzen said. Hastings has won that battle three out of four games this season. This week, the differential will need to be spectacular and involve points scored to keep the Broncos in the contest.
“We don’t talk a lot at any point about winning the game or how important it is to win the game,” Franzen said. “We talk about executing our game plan and making our own breaks, putting ourselves in a position as we get to the second half where we can win the game.
“If you talk about winning too much you’ll never get out of the first quarter. We need to be focused on carrying out our game plan as well as we can against a really good team.”