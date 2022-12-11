Good shooting from three-point land helped the Concordia University women’s basketball team roll to victory over Hastings College .
The Bulldogs closed with 35 percent accuracy from beyond the three-point arc. The Broncos, however, shot just 19 percent from long range.
“They made 10 of 29 and we made four of 21. That’s pretty much the game right there,” said HC coach Jina Douglas after her team fell to Concordia 70-57 on Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena.
The loss dropped Hastings College to 6-5 overall and 4-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Concordia climbed to 6-4 on the year and 4-4 in the GPAC.
HC has encountered below average shooting earlier this season, especially on the Broncos’ home court. Some of Saturday’s shooting woes resulted from the Bulldogs’ defense.
But “some of it we just have to make open shots,” Douglas said. “We struggled shooting the ball at home for a while. We went on the road and made a few shots. Now we come home and we struggle again. At some point you’ve got to knock them down.”
In the first quarter the Bulldogs drained three long bombs while HC couldn’t connect from behind the arc. Concordia forged a one-point lead going into the second quarter.
The Broncos took their only lead during the second period. Alyssa Baker and Mariyah Avila each splashed in a trey to give HC a 20-17 edge.
“We made a couple of threes to start the quarter. Then it went south quickly with our shooting,” Douglas said.
While the Broncos started to struggle on offense, Concordia put on a shooting show. The Bulldogs scored six unanswered points to take the lead for good. Then they cut loose for a 13-0 scoring run for a 36-24 lead going into halftime.
HC went scoreless during the final four minutes of the second quarter.
There were some bright spots for HC.
Carley Leners came off the bench and scored a team-high 13 points. She made four buckets and sank five of six charity shots.
“Carley can play well against these types of teams because she can get to the rim. She’s ultra aggressive. She’s strong. That was good to see her play well,” Douglas said.
Teammate Alyssa Baker totaled 10 points, including a pair of treys. Ten Broncos scored in Saturday’s contest.
Concordia’s Taysha Rushton put on a long-range shooting exhibition by drilling four three-pointers. She closed a game-high 16 points. Abby Krieser added 14.
Hastings College is back in action Thursday, hosting Briar Cliff in a GPAC game.
Concordia (5-4).................15 21 14 20 — 70
Hastings (6-5)...................14 10 12 21 — 57
Concordia (70)
Mackenzie Toomey 2-6 0-0 5, Taysha Rushton 5-9 2-2 16, Megan Belt 2-7 0-0 6, Abby Heemstra 3-4 2-2 8, Abby Krieser 5-11 2-2 14, Kendal Brigham 2-7 2-2 6, Hailey Kleinschmidt 2-5 0-0 4, Sadie Powell 1-4 1-2 3, Mackenzie Koepke 1-4 0-0 3, Kristin Vieselmeyer 1-4 3-4 5, Destiny Shepherd 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 24-62 12-14 70.
Hastings (57)
Alyssa Baker 3-8 2-2 10, Mariyah Avila 1-5 0-0 3, Olivia Kugler 1-8 0-0 2, Katherine Hamburger 2-5 1-2 5, Kiernan Paulk 1-4 2-4 4, Allison Bauer 3-7 1-2 7, Dawson Knode 2-3 4-5 8, Carley Leners 4-10 5-6 13, Miriam Miller 0-2 2-4 2, Sarah Treffer 1-2 0-0 3, Kendall Sawinski 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 18-55 17-25 57.
Three-point goals – C 10-29 (Toomey 1-3, Rushton 4-6, Belt 2-4, Krieser 2-5, Brigham 0-2, Kleinschmidt 0-1, Powell 0-2, Vieselmeyer 0-2, Koepke 1-3, Shepherd 0-1). H 4-21 (Baker 2-4, Avila 1-4, Kugler 0-3, Hamburger 0-2, Paulk 0-1, Bauer 0-3, Leners 0-1, Treffere 1-2, Sawinski 0-1). Rebounds – C 40 (Krieser 6). H 40 (Knode 9). Fouls – C 20. H 15. Fouled out – none. Turnovers – C 15. H 22. Assists – C 11 (Brigham 3). H 10 (Avila 3).