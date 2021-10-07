If things went sour against No. 3 Midland Wednesday night, Alex Allard had an alternate lineup.
The third-year Hastings College volleyball coach admitted as much after the match.
But things didn’t go sour. Actually, it was quite the opposite in the Broncos’ five-set upset of the Warriors.
Hastings outplayed the visitors from Fremont, whose head coach Paul Giesselman said played their “worst match we’ve played all year by a mile. It’s not close.”
The credit, Giesselman added, all goes to Hastings.
The Broncos had nine less attack errors and one more kill than the Warriors, but the glaring number was blocks.
Fourteen-to-six, favoring Hastings.
“We had six blocks in a five-game match,” Giesselman said. “You’re not beating anybody with that.”
Allard credited the team’s scouting report on Midland, which saw most of its offensive success on the pin with Taliyah Flores, who had a match-high 21 kills, and a slide to Abbey Ringler (16 kills).
“They didn’t deviate from it at all. They followed it to a T,” said Allard, whose team won by scores of 25-21, 23-25, 25-18, 18-25, 15-9.
Another thing: serve and pass.
“To Hastings’ credit, their ball control was really good tonight,” Giesselman said. “Their serving was really good tonight. They were low error, and that’s how you win games.”
Midland, which has beaten nine ranked teams this season, was hardly in system all night. Setter Hope Leimback spent most of her evening chasing errant service receptions all across the Warriors’ side.
“They dominated us with the serve and pass and didn’t allow us to get into our offense,” Giesselman said. “That just puts a lot of pressure on your team as a defense because you’re not getting great swings you normally get.”
Hastings, still dealing with the loss of senior Emily Krolikowski (torn ACL) from its lineup, looked strong in its bounce back from Friday’s loss to Mount Marty in a match that also went the distance.
Grace Branson enjoyed a breakout effort of 15 kills — the team-high — while hitting .310 and Miriam Miller tacked on 12. Both are freshmen. Both will play significant roles in the weeks ahead without Krolikowski.
“I think, for sure, we’re going to rely on Miriam a lot,” Allard said. “And we have another right side who is competing with Grace and I think knowing that she has that competition from another freshman to take that spot has really made her excel a lot more.”
Senior Sydney Mullin added in another 12 kills for the Broncos, who hit .261 as a team.
Hastings won all but one of the long rallies in the match, which kept the crowd engaged and only further deflated Midland.
“Most of the time, we win those long rallies,” Giesselman said. “That’s how we’ve beaten nine top 20 teams this year is because of our overall team defense, our passing, our serving. You just didn’t see any of it tonight.”
A week after chopping down No. 10 College of St. Mary, the Broncos could have swept the higher-rated Warriors.
If not for a small collapse late in the second set, Hastings may have provided a more jaw-dropping result to the 10 other Great Plains Athletic Conference foes with a sweep.
“That second set we had the most unforced errors in the match,” Allard said, “and it came in points 18-through-25.”
Instead, Midland, which also won the fourth set, pushed itself to a fourth five-set match out of its last five. The Warriors lost to Doane and CSM in back-to-back five-setters Sept. 18 and 22, and beat No. 19 Concordia in five on Sept. 29.
But three consecutive errors by the Warriors to begin the fifth led to a 4-0 Hastings cushion. Following a timeout, four of the next six points went to the Broncos and a victory wasn’t too far out of sight.
“You’ve got to go make plays in the fifth game,” Giesselman said. “You can’t sit there and hope the other team makes mistakes.”
The Broncos played close to flawless, erroring just twice in the fifth. They scored three blocks in the fifth, two by Mullin. Jaisee Stinson served an ace that made it 8-2 and later scored on a dump to halt a mini run by Midland out of a timeout.
HC answered every Warrior point after that. The kills came from Miller, Asher, Mullin, Dacey Sealey, and, fittingly, Branson.
Makenna Asher, who dished a team-high 32 assists, slapped the floor upon the victory.
Allard’s back up plan wasn’t needed.
“I don’t think it would have been a huge loss,” the coach said, in reference to team morale.
How about a big victory, coach?