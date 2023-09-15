DONIPHAN — Sometimes the best defense is a powerful offense.
That was the case for Amherst in its 42-20 win over Doniphan-Trumbull Friday night.
The Broncos (3-1) shortened the game with long, clock-winding possessions, including a seven-plus minute scoring drive in the fourth quarter to put the game out of the Cardinals’ reach.
“They did a really nice job possessing the ball on offense and shorting us opportunities to have the ball offensively,” said D-T coach Jordan Conner.
“They did a nice job going on some long drives, especially the last scoring drive — seven or eight minutes, whatever it was — and just limited our ability to gain possession of the football.”
Bronco ball carriers racked up 347 yards on the ground. Quarterback Tayje Hadwiger carried 19 times for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Fellow senior Jesse Tesmer ran in three touchdowns, toting the rock 33 times for 133 yards.
Doniphan-Trumbull (1-3) had no answers defensively, especially in short-yardage downs.
“Their back, Tesmer, he’s a good football player. He comes in hard at 190 pounds and just wears you out,” Conner said. “They did a nice job in that third and fourth quarter of just leaning on his body. We could get them into third and short and fourth and short, but between him and Hadwiger, it’s a couple of big bodies.
“I thought our guys did a nice job. They played well, they competed hard, but we just got out-massed at times in the short yardage situations.”
Hadwiger threw just one pass in the second half — a 32-yarder to Carter Riessland caught inside the 5 that set up Tesmer’s penultimate touchdown — and eight for the game. Four were completions.
Doniphan-Trumbull quarterback Jaden Williams finished 16-for-26 passing for 160 yards and a touchdown to Jack Poppe. The pair connected late in the first quarter on a corner route to break the ice.
Williams spread the ball around to seven different receivers. Kaedan Detamore was the top target with six catches for 60 yards.
Detamore’s largest contribution, though, came on special teams in a momentous spot. He returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to end the first half, and cut the Bronco lead to 10.
The kick return was a needed answer for the Cardinals after Amherst surprised D-T with an onside kick following its second touchdown and covered 40 yards on four plays in 30 seconds and scored to take a 22-6 lead.
In total there were three touchdowns in the final 53 seconds of the first half.
“The last couple minutes, the last two weeks of the first half have kind of gotten after us a little bit. Gave up a late one to Wilber last week, obviously gave up a late one tonight,” Conner said.
“But that’s Kaedan and Jack doing what they do. You kick those two a football and something good is usually going to happen with their hands on it.”
Doniphan-Trumbull scored on its opening drive of the second half to trim the Amherst lead to two. Williams ran in a touchdown from eight yards out, setting it up with a 26-yard strike to Jake Collinson.
The Cardinals then had momentum at the end of the third, even trailing 36-20 after a pair of strong Amherst drives ending in Tesmer touchdowns.
D-T ended the period inside the Bronco red zone, but on the opening play of the fourth quarter, Williams was intercepted by Amherst’s Easton Malleck.
That was the beginning of the end.
“I think you could feel the air come out of the place a little bit,” Conner said. “Driving to get it back to a single digit game again, we were just a little late throwing a hitch inside.”
Amherst (3-1)........0 22 14 6 — 42
D-T (1-3).....................6 6 8 0 — 20
D-T — Jack Poppe 17 pass from Jaden Williams (pass failed)
A — Tayje Hadwiger 2 run (Easton Malleck kick)
A — Hadwiger 7 run (Ben McGee pass)
A — McGee 1 run (Malleck kick)
D-T — Kaedan Detamore 80 kick return (conversion failed)
D-T — Williams 5 run (Poppe pass)
A — Jesse Tesmer 4 run (Malleck kick)
A — Tesmer 3 run (Malleck kick)
A — Tesmer 10 run (kick failed)