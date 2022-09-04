FREMONT — Everything but the win.
That's how Hastings College head football coach Matt Franzen summed up his team's hard-fought, 14-10 road loss to No. 4 ranked Midland Saturday in Fremont.
For all intents and purposes, it was a game Franzen and his team felt they let get away, though a sizable upgrade in performance from its 35-17 loss to the Warriors last season. And while defeat was clearly not the ending they were looking for, the Broncos served notice with their effort that this is not the same football team that posted a 2-8 record last season.
Hope burns eternal.
"By and large, we obviously gave them a really good game," Franzen said. "It was probably a game we should have won. It came down to a couple situations where we couldn't make a play when we needed to, but all in all I came out of it happy with our team. I think it bodes well for this season as far as being able to play toe-to-toe with another team that is a really good team in our league."
For the second straight week, it was the Bronco defense that set the tone for the contest. After blanking first-time opponent Trinity International 28-0 in its season opener last week, HC wasn't quite sure what to expect going against one of its more formidable and familiar opponents in Midland, a team that dismantled St. Mary's 64-10 the week before.
But for the second straight week, the Bronco defense proved equal to the task, virtually shutting down Midland's power offense with a performance that was even better than anticipated, Franzen said.
Warrior quarterback sophomore Garrison Beach managed just 12 completions in 29 tries for 74 yards and two interceptions (thrown to senior Christopher Paitz, his second pick in as many games, and sophomore Jaishawn Wright). But it was touchdown tosses from Beach to junior receiver Kalynd Coats in the first (3 yards) and fourth (30 yards) quarters that provided the winning margin for the home team.
The Bronco defense limited Midland's offense to 191 total yards. Much of the Warrior's gains came via the ground game.
Top tacklers for HC were senior lineman Beasley Ihegworo with 10 tackles and senior linebacker Tyler Pawloski with eight tackles. Senior defensive back Koby Brandenburg added six tackles for the Broncos, with five-tackle performances from senior lineman Harrison Udeh, senior linebacker Paxton Terry and junior lineman Laython Shaw.
"A few guys stood out, but overall, I thought our entire defensive effort was really good," Franzen said. "I think we proved we've got a pretty darn good defense. We absolutely controlled their running game and didn't give up much in the passing game either, except for one big pass play late in the game. I'm impressed with our defensive play so far."
Senior quarterback John Zamora showed improvement from the previous week but was unable to rally the troops in the fourth quarter as he continued the steep learning curve of adapting to the Broncos' newly adapted fast-paced offensive scheme. The right-hander completed 10 of 23 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown with one interception, connecting with six different receivers on the day. His primary target was sophomore Toryian Tubbs, who caught four passes for 80 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter that tied the game at 7-7.
Hastings held a 10-7 lead after three quarters following a 34-yard field goal by kicker Jason Bachle but was unable to answer the 30-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Beach to Coats with 8:37 remaining.
And while the loss of Bronco senior running back Brett Simonsen in the first quarter to injury seemed to ground HC's running game, it was missed opportunities in its passing attack that ultimately stalled its comeback bid, Franzen said.
"Zamora is still definitely our guy, but there were some things he missed again today," he said. "He ran the ball really well, but there are things in the passing game where he's still finding his way in this new offense. He's got some improvements to make, so hopefully he'll get there soon.
"Offensively, we've had a lot of opportunities we just haven't found a way to tap into yet. We left a lot of points out there because of not executing. When things finally click in, hopefully sooner than later, we could turn into a pretty dangerous team."
Franzen said he hopes the Broncos will continue to build on the confidence shown in their first two games when they take on Mount Marty in their home opener at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field. The Lancers (1-0) beat Presentation College 42-12 in their season-opener on Aug. 25.
"I'm optimistic about our prospects moving forward," Franzen said. "We want our guys to be excited coming back to get ready for Mount Marty, knowing we've potentially got a pretty good football team here. It shouldn't be a surprise anymore when we're in a position to win against a good team.
"We would have loved to pull that win off today, but I think our guys understand the bigger picture of how much we've improved and how much ground we've made up since last season. Hopefully we're mature enough to grasp that and be really hungry to showcase our team for the fans back home."