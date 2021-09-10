The results may not have reflected as much, but the Hastings College football team actually did a number of things well in its 45-13 loss to No. 2 ranked Northwestern in its season-opener last week under first-year head coach Matt Franzen.
And it is precisely those intangibles that Franzen hopes will make this week’s matchup against No. 14 ranked Dordt at 1 p.m. at Lloyd Wilson Field a much closer contest on the scoreboard.
For starters, the team did not turn the ball over on offense the entire game. Quarterback John Zamora was 14 for 24 for 164 yards and threw two touchdowns while managing to avoid the dreaded interception and fumble. Senior Courtney Lane was his favorite target by air with two catches for 77 yards and one touchdown.
On the whole, the team played hard; hard enough to draw praise from Northwestern’s head coach Matt McCarty.
And while the Red Raiders were able to put points on the board with regularity, most of them came via the air. Of their 440 total yards on offense, only 147 came on the ground against the hard-nosed Bronco defensive line.
Finally, the Broncos forced two unanswered turnovers, another statistic that was likely lost in the shuffle. Given the team’s 260 total yards on offense, it was evident the ground attack was able to move the ball with some success, enough for Franzen to hope for more of the same Saturday. Senior running back Tyree Nesmith — whose 38-yard touchdown grab from out of the backfield accounted for Hastings’ only other score of the game — figures to be instrumental in this week’s game as he endeavors to keep the Broncos running game moving, Franzen said.
The key for Hastings to staying with the Defenders will be to build on those pluses from last week and make the numerous adjustments needed to keep from digging too big a hole early on.
“Unfortunately, what you saw last Saturday was a game that got away from us a little bit,” Franzen said. “It was 28-0 at halftime, so at that point it was about getting better throughout the second half and continuing to play hard.
“Defensively, we played well the entire game against the run. We didn’t give up explosive run plays, and Dordt is a team that offensively wants to run the football. We feel like if we continue to play to our strength defensively that it should be a good matchup with this opponent.”
Junioe defensive tackle Arjee Mack-Myers will be counted on to help keep Dordt’s offense from taking control of the game. His ability to put pressure on the quarterback will be counted upon to keeping Dordt’s offense honest while shutting down its interior run game.
“Our defensive line played real well, with several players who figured into that, as well as a couple guys off the bench who play big rolls, aa” Franzen said. “Mack-Meyers had a really good preseason camp and is explosive at the defensive end position. He needs to show up big.”
Coming off a heartbreaking 25-24 loss to Midland last week, the Defenders may be looking to take out their frustration on the Broncos, something Franzen said could make the turnover differential something to keep an eye on as the game progresses.
“The turnover thing will probably be a big deal,” he said. “If we can make some improvements and win that differential, that will be big.
“Another thing is field position. I think the team that consistently backs their opposing offense up deep in their own territory for starting their drives is going to be playing at an advantage throughout the day. Dordt is not a long-ball offense like Northwestern. They want to to run the ball. If we can force them to run the ball with a long field in front of them, I think that would be a big deal as well.”
Lacking depth and experience in key positions, the Broncos will need to figure things out as the season progresses to be successful. Just how fast they are able to build on those successes from one week to the next will determine just how competitive they will be by season’s end.
“At this point, we’re still young at a few positions and thin as far as the depth chart goes,” Franzen said. “If we can take that first game and parlay that with improvements we need to make, I think that’s the most important thing for us at this point.
“It’s exciting to be playing at home. It’s supposed to be a warm day so hopefully people will be willing to come out and sit in the heat for a little bit. I’ll be looking for a good crowd.”