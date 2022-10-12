Losing to the No.1 ranked football team in the nation is no disgrace, Hastings College head football coach Matt Franzen said following his team's 70-17 Homecoming Game road loss to Morningside Saturday.
That it was by such a wide margin in what turned out to be a record-setting game for the undefeated Mustangs, (5-0), however, made the loss a bit harder to swallow for the Broncos (5-2).
Building a 28-0 advantage in the first quarter, Morningside quarterback senior Joe Dolincheck went on to set a school passing record for most touchdown passes in a game with eight while leading the offense to its highest point total of the season. Recording back-to-back 28-point quarters, the Bellevue native finished the game completing 26-of-36 passes for 454 yards with no interceptions.
"It was not the game that we had planned or envisioned," Franzen said. "At the end of the day, we got Morningside's best game of the year to this point. I guess we take it as a compliment that they put all the pieces together against us.
"They'd been a little erratic in the last few games prior to this one. Our hope was we could catch them in some of those inconsistencies they'd shown. They just didn't make any mistakes."
A less-than-inspired effort from the defense certainly didn't help matters any, Franzen said. That the Bronco defense failed to record a single sack all day left the secondary vulnerable to a relentless aerial assault that was simply too accurate to defend.
"We were on our heels," Franzen said. "We got a little tight and ended up giving up several big plays. Offensively, Morningside was able to, for the most part, give their quarterback plenty of to sit back and get his receivers loose.
"The speed we saw was better than we'd seen all season, and their quarterback (Dolincheck) was the best we've seen all year. He just didn't miss, and their offensive firepower was something we haven't seen and probably won't see again this season."
Junior nose guard Nathan Shaw was one of the select few players who merited mention by Franzen in the one-sided affair. He logged six tackles, including two solo tackles, and four assists.
"He played really well against the best competition we'll see this year," he said.
On the flip side, senior quarterback John Zamora was unable to keep pace with his counterpart in the passing department, due in part to the Mustangs' ability to hold the Bronco ground attack to 48 yards.
Zamora completed 19-of-41 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. That the Bronco offensive line was able to limit his sacks to just two was one of the few pluses the team was able to take away from an otherwise forgettable afternoon, Franzen said.
"We thought we'd be able to at least run the ball enough to keep them on their toes a bit or off-balanced, but they were able to take away what we wanted to do in the run game and force us to pass," Franzen said. "As the game went on, we were able to get some things done in the passing game and convert some things, but after looking at films, we missed a lot of opportunities that we maybe could have hit on. We'd really improved on throwing balls up to the outside receiver the last few weeks and that's something we need to get back to this week.
"I felt good about the way our offensive line held up. They are a defense that rushes the quarterback well, and we were able to protect our quarterback. Getting back home and going into this next game, hopefully John can get back to throwing the ball the way he was two and three weeks ago."
Hastings will look to shake the dust from its lopsided defeat when it returns home to face Doane University (3-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field. The Tigers defeated Dakota Wesleyan 16-13 last week.
Stopping the Tiger run, pressuring Doane's quarterback, and resurrecting their own passing game will be the primary points of emphasis in this week's Bronco game plan, Franzen said.
"The strength of their team is their defense," Franzen said. "We need to be able to get out, be productive, throw the ball and play like we've played the last couple games. Defensively, we need to shut down their run game, force them to throw, and find a way to get some pressure on the quarterback, something we weren't able to do against Morningside."
The former head coach at Doane from 2007-17, Franzen said that any sentiment he may be feeling about facing his former team will take back seat to seeing his Broncos bounce back from a loss he concedes may have delivered a jolt to their collective ego.
"When you get beat that soundly you don't just come back with a grin on your face and feel like the world beaters we felt like Saturday morning," Franzen said. "We're probably a little bruised with our confidence. We need to put together a good week of practice and look forward to getting back out on the field.
"When you start the next game, the last one is completely forgotten. It's just a matter of taking care of business."