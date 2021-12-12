Second-half troubles plagued the Hastings College men’s basketball Saturday.
The Broncos couldn’t protect a six-point lead forged early in the second half, as Concordia University rolled to an 81-66 conference win at Lynn Farrell Arena.
“I thought we were pretty good for about 25 minutes tonight. But in our league you’ve got to be able to put 40 minutes together of strong execution,” said Hastings College coach Bill Gavers. “When we’re right and we execute, we’re very good. But like any team, you can’t do it just for 25 minutes. It has to be 40 in order to win.”
The loss lowered the Broncos’ overall record to 6-7. Their record in the Great Plains Athletic Conference now stands at 1-5. Concordia, which received votes for the NAIA national rankings, improved to 11-2 overall and 6-2 in the GPAC. The Bulldogs now top their conference standings.
CU outscored the Broncos by 20 points after halftime. That advantage stemmed from a pair of Bulldog scoring runs that added up to a 20-0 scoring differential.
In the first half, HC kept the game close. The Broncos rode the hot hand of Karson Gansebom. The junior from Bennington produced 20 points in the opening half. He ended the game with a game-high 26 points but didn’t score in the final 14 minutes.
“(Gansebom) did a nice job of being shot ready. We did a good job of finding him. We just have to continue to build on that. We need all five guys on the floor to be a threat, offensively,” Gavers said.
Gansebom’ first-half scoring offset the lack of offense from HC’s top scorer, Deshawn Walker, who scored just three points in the first half. He shot better in the second half and closed with 12 points.
“Deshawn got some good looks. They just wouldn’t fall for him,” Gavers said.
TJ Babiker tallied 10 points as the third Bronco shooter to reach double-figure scoring.
HC played tough in the first half and trailed by no more than eight points. The Broncos enjoyed an 8-0 scoring run late in the first half to own a 41-36 halftime lead.
“The first half, defensively we were outstanding. We were not letting (Concordia) get into the paint. In the second half they were getting to the rim,” Gavers said. “We finished the first half extremely strong. We weren’t able to carry it over. We’ve got to figure out what is causing that.”
The game’s scoring statistics underscore the way Concordia dominated in the second half. CU shot 57 percent from the floor after haltime. In the same time frame, the Broncos could muster just 29 percent.
Concordia’s Carter Kent earned game-high scoring honors with 25 points. He made 10 buckets, including five from three-point land. Kent was recently named the conference’s player of the week.
HC won’t play at home again until Jan. 1 when it faces league opponent Briar Cliff.
Concordia (81)
Sam Scarpelli 2-6 0-0 5, Carter Kent 10-20 0-0 25, Justin Wiersema 4-13 1-2 13, Gage Smith 2-6 2-2 7, Noah Schutte 7-10 4-5 18, Garrett Seagren 4-5 0-0 9, Ryan Holt 0-4 0-0 0, Tristan Smith 2-2 0-0 4. Totals: 31-66 7-9 81.
Hastings (66)
Dawson Zenger 3-6 0-0 7, Dashawn Walker 5-21 1-2 12, Karson Gansebom 10-19 2-2 26, Zach Rust 2-6 0-1 4, Mathias Nchekwube 1-6 1-2 3, TJ Babikir 4-8 0-0 10, Phil Cisrow 0-3 4-4 4. Totals: 25-69 8-11 66.
Three-point goals – C, 12-34 ( Scarpelli 1-4, Kent 5-12, Wiersema 4-11, Smith 1-2, Seagren 1-2, Holt 0-3). H, 8-26 (Zenger 1-1, Walker 1-3, Gansebom 4-12, Rust 0-4, Nchekwube 0-1, Babikir 2-5). Rebounds – C 47 (Smith 9). H 36 (Walker 7, Nchekwube 7). Fouls – C 14, H 11. Fouled out – none. Turnovers – C 11. H 7. Assists – C, 12 (Kent 4, Wiersema 4). H, 9 (Babikir 3). Steals – C, 3. H, 7 (Zenger 2, Gansebom 2).
Halftime score – Hastings 41, Concordia 36