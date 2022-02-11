SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Last-place Hastings College held a lead Friday night for the first 4 minutes and 17 seconds against first-place Briar Cliff.
Then the Broncos didn’t score for nearly six minutes while the No. 22 Chargers ripped off 17 straight points.
BC, which is poised to win the Great Plains Athletic Conference crown if it can win its final three games, expanded its lead as wide as 26 in the first half on its way to a 75-53 win.
The Chargers got offensive contributions from 13 players, including 11 points from Jaden Kleinhesselink and nine points and 10 rebounds from Kyle Boerhave to improve to 18-8 overall and 14-3 in the GPAC.
The Broncos slipped to 7-20 on the season and 2-15 in the conference, with both of their GPAC wins coming against Mount Marty. Those wins spanned 76 days while HC lost 16 straight games.
Karson Gansebom drained the. game-high 18 points for the Broncos on 7-for-16 shooting. Grady Corrigan added eight points and Evan Kingston seven.
HC remains in Sioux City to face Morningside on Saturday.
HC (7-20, 2-15)............20 33 — 53
BC (18-8,14-3).............44 31 — 75
Hastings College (53)
Grady Corrigan 3-11 0-0 8, Evan Kingston 3-8 0-0 7, Dashawn Walker 2-11 1-2 5, Karson Gansebom 7-16 0-0 18, Mathias Nchekwube 2-5 1-2 5, Logan Schuldt 1-4 2-2 4, TJ Babikir 0-3 0-0 0, Phil Cisrow 0-2 0-00 0, Ashton Valentine 1-1 2-5 4, Jaxon Wietfield 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 20-62 6-11 53.
Briar Cliff (75)
Quinn Vesey 2-6 1-2 6, Conner Groves 3-8 0-0 7, Jaden Kleinhesselink 2-8 5-6 11, Quinten Vasa 2-5 3-4 7, Kyle Boerhave 3-9 3-5 9, Carson Kruger 2-3 0-0 5, Sammy Green 2-4 0-0 6, Andrew Gibb 2-3 0-0 4, Tyrus Eischeid 1-1 2-2 4, Jamison Helmers 1-1 0-0 3, Nick Hoyt 2-4 0-0 6, Matthew Stilwill 3-6 1-2. 7. Totals: 25-58 15-21 75.
Three-point goals: HC 7-28 (Corrigan 2-8, Kingston 1-5, Walker 0-1, Gansebom 4-11, Schuldt 0-1, Babikir 0-2); BC 10-26 (Vesey 1-4, Groves 1-6, Kleinhesselink 2-3, Vasa 0-1, Kruger 1-2, Green 2-4, Gibb 0-1, Helmers 1-1, Hoyt 2-2, Stilwill 0-2). Rebounds: HC 27-6 (Nchekwube 5-1); BC 47-10 (Boerhave 10-2). Turnovers: HC 7, BC 11.