Hastings College may have lost the battle but it won the war Friday night.
You read that right.
The Broncos outlasted No. 16 Dordt University in a record-setting first set, but failed to close out the match victory, dropping it in five sets inside Lynn Farrell Arena.
Hastings and Dordt have plenty of history already, but Friday’s opener added to that list.
The two teams compiled 78 points in the first set, with Hastings winning 40-38.
It was reminiscent of a Sept. 7, 2019, match against Columbia College when the third set lasted to 36-34 in favor of the Cougars. The NAIA record for scoring in a single set is 46-44, which was done in 2004 in a match where Urbana defeated Wooster.
“I’ve never seen it past 30, maybe 32,” said Hastings College coach Alex Allard, whose team fell 40-38, 17-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-8. “But all the way to 40? Never in my life.”
The Broncos celebrated like the match was won. The numbers posted by each squad through the marathon might’ve said it was over, too, had it only lasted three sets.
Forty-three total kills were scored in the first set, which accounted for 1/3 of the total accrued through the five sets.
It was utter madness with each swing.
Eventually, it was Dordt’s seven service errors — three in the final 10 points of the set — that handed Hastings a 1-0 lead. A block by Amani Monroe simply sealed it.
But the Broncos lacked the same vitality in set two and Dordt caught fire. The Defenders hit .300 and benefitted from 13 Bronco errors — the high for the match — to pull even.
“We came out like the score was still 40-38, instead of wiping the slate clean,” Allard said. “It was kind of like we were staying on that high for the first couple points.”
The back-and-forth nature continued through the third and fourth games.
Hastings squandered a four-point lead in the fourth after winning the third on 16 kills and only four errors.
Then the fifth was all Dordt and Grace Langemeier, who pounded five of her match-high 18 kills in the set. A 4-0 run grew to 9-3 and soon 15-8 for a big road victory that evened the Defenders’ conference record at 6-6 and dropped Hastings’ to 5-8.
Hastings’ Sydney Mullin struck a team-high 13 kills while hitting .276. Dordt hit .265 as a team.
The Broncos welcome No. 14 Northwestern Saturday for senior night and a 3 p.m. first serve.
“We were a little bit more equally-matched with (Dordt),” Allard said. “They run a fast offense, their middles are fast. (Northwestern) will be a little bit different. They run a higher offense and we’re just going to have to be more patient with the block. But I feel like if tonight we couldn’t get to the fast balls, maybe tomorrow we’ll get to the slow balls?”
Dordt (14-7, 6-6).........38 25 21 25 15
HC (14-11, 5-8)..............40 17 25 23 8