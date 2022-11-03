For Hastings College men's wrestling head coach Trey Heckadon, his mission this season is clear: to lead by example, and for more than one season.
Heckadon, a first-year head coach who holds a master's degree from Hiram College in Ohio in leadership, is hoping to give the Broncos squad some stability by sticking around in a position that has been held by three coaches in four seasons.
Considering he inherits a mostly youthful program, he may just be the fit the school needs to build a dynasty, provided he sticks around long enough to foster a team chemistry centered on hard work and dogged determination.
"We've got a group of guys looking to take that next step in their careers: sophomores, juniors, and a couple seniors," Heckadon said. "Buy-in is a big thing for us. Some of these seniors are on their third coach, so I've got to come in and put something in place they can understand, rationalize, and buy into."
Team anchors showing buy-in confidence so far include senior Kavika Aholelei at 141 pounds, red-shirt sophomore and All-American junior college standout Jake Patterson, 157, and freshman phenom Cole Naschnann, 165.
The Broncos made program history last season when freshman Trenton Munoz finished national runner-up, but he chose to transfer to NCAA Division II powerhouse Nebraska-Kearney for his sophomore season.
The team's most successful returnee, Aholelei placed third in the GPAC Tournament last season. In Patterson and Naschnann, Heckadon sees the kind of raw ability capable of transforming the program into something special.
"We're looking for wrestlers who take care of business in the classroom and hit all the key marks we're looking for," Heckadon said. "Young guys like Naschnann have very high ceilings."
Others expected to grapple with success include junior Angel Garcia, heavyweight, and senior returnee Andy Rojas, 149. Rojas enjoyed a successful weekend on the mat in the York Open on Oct. 29, finishing third in the tournament.
"He put a lot of points up and wrestled hard," Heckadon said. "That's what we're looking for early in the season."
Achieving incremental success over the course of the season — both in the classroom and in matches — could transform the Broncos into contenders in short order, Heckadon said. In turn, that could also enable them to advance at least four wrestlers to this year's conference tournament, a goal he believes is entirely plausible, given their seemingly high level of talent and focus.
"The guys are bought into it," he said. "So far, they are up to the challenge. They're crushing it in the classroom and come to practice focused and ready to go.
"We talk about getting 1% better today and 1% better tomorrow. That is turning into their mindset. A fair amount of our guys don't have much experience, but If we do the right things and continue to progress at a percentage per day, we'll be in a really good position to make that happen."
The Broncos will join as many as 12 colleges to compete at the Falcon Open at 9 a.m. Saturday in Park City, Kan.