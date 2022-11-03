p01-11-20HCOwrAholelei.jpg
Hastings College’s Kavika Aholelei wrestles Northwestern College’s Noah Kryfka in the 125-pound match of their dual meet Jan. 10, 2020, in Hastings. Aholelei, now at 141-pounds, was third in the conference tournamrent last year.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

For Hastings College men's wrestling head coach Trey Heckadon, his mission this season is clear: to lead by example, and for more than one season.

Heckadon, a first-year head coach who holds a master's degree from Hiram College in Ohio in leadership, is hoping to give the Broncos squad some stability by sticking around in a position that has been held by three coaches in four seasons.

