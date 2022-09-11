Hastings College’s football program took a big step forward Saturday under second-year head coach Matt Franzen.
By defeating Mount Marty University 45-20, the Broncos won their first home game since Franzen took over HC’s football program. The landmark win allows Franzen to more clearly envision a future in which Lloyd Wilson Field becomes a fear factor for opponents.
“This needs to become a place where teams are afraid to come in and play,” Franzen said. “(Opponents) coming in and getting a win is going to be really, really difficult. We are not there yet. You’ve got to win one before you win them all.”
The 2022 version of HC football looked much improved Saturday on each side of the ball and special teams. HC scored seven touchdowns and a 35-yard field goal. The Broncos revved up the home crowd with some long punt returns and kickoff returns; with hard-nosed tackling, and a balanced offense with quick-strike capabilities.
In the early going, Mount Marty certainly didn’t look like it was afraid of the Broncos. The Lancers owned a 6-0 lead midway in the first quarter until just under six minutes before halftime.
But by early in the fourth quarter, HC was dominating the game. The Broncos had orchestrated a 35-12 gap and continued pouring on the points.
“In the first quarter we couldn’t have written a script much worse for ourselves,” Franzen said. “A lot of it was self-inflicted. But to be able to weather those mistakes and come out with a convincing win has me excited. I think we are doing things the right way.”
Two first-quarter fumbles kept the Bronco offense out of sync. The first cough-up came on HC’s first scrimmage play that quickly led to the Lancers’ 6-0 advantage.
“We fumble. Then they scored. But I’m happy with our guys. They stayed the course. We kept the ship afloat and we just kept playing,” Franzen said.
The second fumble stopped a Bronco scoring opportunity inside the Lancers’ 30 yard line.
The win improved HC’s record to 2-1 and 1-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Mount Marty fell to 1-1 and 0-1 in the GPAC.
The first half witnessed four lead changes, with the Broncos holding on to a 14-12 edge at the break.
HC led 7-6 in the middle of the second quarter thanks to quarterback John Zamora’s 17-yard touchdown scamper. Jason Bachle booted his first of six extra points. The scoring drive covered eight plays and 75 yards.
After Mount Marty reclaimed a second-quarter lead, 12-7 on a 78-yard TD march, the Broncos had only 38 seconds to score again. They needed some quick help.
Jaishawn Wright came to the rescue.
He fielded the ensuing kickoff and sped away for a 70-yard sprint to the Lancers’ 25 yard line. Four plays later, Hastings took its 14-12 halftime lead. Zamora and wideout Toryian Tubbs hooked up for a six-yard TD strike four seconds prior to halftime.
HC’s late second-quarter plays helped energize the Broncos.
“Going into halftime with that kind of momentum changed our whole halftime locker room,” Franzen said. “At that point we felt like we were in control. Now let’s go out in the second half and win the game.”
In the second half the Broncos stepped up their game and pulled away for the win. Hastings tallied four second-half touchdowns. Bachle’s 35-yard field goal ended the scoring.
Trailing 35-12, the Lancers had enough left in their tank to mount a final-quarter touchdown drive of 75 yards, cutting HC’s lead to 34-20.
“I think we relaxed, honestly, in the fourth quarter,” Franzen said. “That’s something we will point out to the guys. Credit our team for closing the door when we had opened it for (Mount Marty) to come back in. Other than that, it felt like we were in control the whole second half. The defense played well and played fast. Offensively we had several big plays.”
The Bronco offense displayed a good mix of run and pass. HC ran for 175 yards and threw for 176 more. Hastings’ defense gave up 277 total yards.
Zamora completed 16 of 29 passes and did not throw an interception. Wright helped to lead all Bronco receivers with three catches for 56 yards. He caught a 50 yard touchdown aerial in the fourth quarter.
Ethan Wilborn had a busy day nabbing the pigskin. He caught four tosses for 29 yards, including a four-yard TD pass. Tubbs hauled down four passes totaling 54 yards and a touchdown catch.
Top HC ground gainers were Zamora with 92 yards, Daelyn Fairrow with 44 yards, and Antoine Murphy with 39 yards. Fairrow made an eight-yard TD run. Murphy had a two-yard touchdown run.
Garrett Esch was a standout punt returner Saturday. He returned three punts for 97 yards, including a 30-yarder that set up the Broncos’ first TD of the fourth quarter.
Leading Bronco tacklers were Tyler Pawloski and Paxton Terry with eight. Pawloski also had a 20-yard interception return.
MM (1-1, 0-1)...............................6 6 0 8 — 20
HC (2-1, 1-1)...........................0 14 14 17 — 45
MM – Tyree Morrison 1 run (kick blocked)
HC – John Zamora 17 run (Jason Bachle kick)
MM – Morrison 1 run (run fail)
HC – Toriyan Tubbs 6 pass from Zamora (Bachle kick)
HC – Daelyn Fairrow 8 run (Bachle kick)
HC – Ethan Wilborn 2 pass from Zamora (Bachle kick)
HC – Antoine Murphy 2 run (Bachle kick)
MM – Morrison 10 run (Isaiah Thompson run)
HC – Jaishawn Wright 50 pass from Zamora (Bachle kick)
HC – Bachle 35 field goal
MM HC
First Downs 20 24
Rushes-Yards 49-175 42-175
Passing Yards 102 176
Comp. Att. Int. 11-30-1 16-29-0
Total Offense 79-277 71-351
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-2
Punts-Avg. 7-40 4-36
Penalties-Yards 8-87 6-137
Time of Poss. 34:06 25:32
RUSHING — MM, Kaua Nishigawa, 6-15, Morrison 12-56, Thompson 16-94, Ken Gay 15-10. HC, Brady Abt 1-(-2), Malik Thorpe 2-3, Fairrow 13-44, Jhon Williams 1-(-1), Murphy 12-39, Zamora 13-92.
PASSING — MM, Gay 11-30-1. HC, Zamora 13-29-0.
RECEIVING — Austin Vigants 2-44, Nishigawa 1-2, Trevor Fitzgerald 1-(-5), Trey Hansen 1-18, Rex Ryken 3-17, Jonah Miyazawa 3-26. HC, Wright 3-56, Courtney Lane 1-16, Will Austin 1-11, Wilborn 4-29, Jacob Sharp 1-(-15), Garrett Esch 2-25, Tubbs 4-54.