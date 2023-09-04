For the second straight week, Hastings College needed overtime to win its game in dramatic fashion, scoring a 24-17 road win over Dakota Wesleyan Saturday in Mitchell, S.D.
And while the come-from-behind victory may have been every bit as exciting as the one before, the precedent being set is one Bronco head coach Matt Franzen knows his team cannot sustain forever.
"Realistically, we need to figure out a way to play some good football in the first half and not have to wait until it's too late," Franzen said. "If we want to keep winning games, we can't live on the edge like we've been doing. There are teams — Morningside is the first of several coming up — that won't let us off the hook. We're going to have to play well from the beginning all the way through if we expect to compete."
Trailing 17-3 late in the third quarter, HC caught a break on a fourth down punt called back on a penalty to set up the pair of touchdowns that sent the game into overtime.
A pair of blunders by the Tigers on kicks — resulting in a roughing the punter penalty in the third quarter and missed field goal in the fourth quarter — set up second-half touchdown passes of 48 and eight yards from senior quarterback Eli Nappe to junior wide receiver Ethan Wilborn. Nappe followed Wilborn's 2-point conversion run with 1:08 remaining in the fourth quarter with his game-winning one-yard touchdown run in overtime to complete the second turn-around win for HC in as many weeks.
Nappe, who threw for more than 200 yards and two touchdowns in the season-opening 37-31 win over Peru State, was similarly effective Saturday, completing 16 for 27 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions. Wilborn was again his top target, logging his second two-touchdown performance in as many weeks among his five receptions.
Senior running back Brett Simonsen topped Bronco rushers with 64 yards on 16 carries, while Nappe added 49 yards on 12 carries including the game-winning 1-yard touchdown plunge in overtime.
Sophomore linebacker Jayden Roberts topped Bronco tacklers with 11, but it was the defensive heroics of sophomore defensive back Marcus Dustin that twice grounded DW's aerial attack in critical situations.
After recording a first-half interception, it was Dustin's deflection of a pass intrercepted by Kellen Robertus late in the fourth quarter that sent the game into overtime. Dustin finished the game with seven tackles. Sam Ahl also scored a pick for the winners.
Franzen said he'll be looking for four solid quarters from the Broncos when they suit up for their home opener against No. 2 Morningside at 1 p.m. Saturday. Morningside bested No. 7 ranked Benedictine, 20-17, in its season opener Aug. 26 in Kansas.
Though he admits he'd be perfectly fine notching any form of victory against the likes of the Mustangs, Franzen would prefer a more conventional win earned in regulation play.
"Offensively, it feels like we were clicking at the end of the first two games," Franzen said. "We need to figure out a way to do that from the beginning of the game on. In some instances, it's a matter of continuing to gain in-game experience, like with our quarterback, Eli Nappe. It feels like he gets a handle on things at some point in the middle to late third quarter. We need to make that happen in the first quarter. We need to be more consistent.
"We dropped a few passes early on that would have led directly to points. Obviously, these are things we can easily fix. If we truly want to be a contender in our conference, we have to find ways to figure out how to not put ourselves into these situations going into the fourth quarter. We need to make the big plays earlier in the game."