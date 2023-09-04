"Realistically, we need to figure out a way to play some good football in the first half and not have to wait until it's too late. If we want to keep winning games, we can't live on the edge like we've been doing. There are teams — Morningside is the first of several coming up — that won't let us off the hook. We're going to have to play well from the beginning all the way through if we expect to compete." — Matt Franzen

Pull Quote